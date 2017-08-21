The "Luxembourg - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband, and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Overall revenue from electronic communications services in Luxembourg has increased steadily during the last two years though revenue remains under pressure from regulatory measures on areas such as interconnection tariffs and roaming charges, as also by lower consumer use of fixed-line voice services and by the prevalence of VoIP/VoBB over traditional PSTN lines. In combination with fixed-mobile substitution, strong growth in VoIP/VoBB services has meant that Luxembourg has one of the lowest fixed-line densities in Europe.

In recent years the incumbent telco POST Telecom (formerly P&T Luxembourg) has concentrated on cloud and managed services, as well as on offering bundled packages. The company offers a 100Mb/s service nationally, while the footprint of its 1Gb/s service is making gains in line with the government's program to provide a 1Gb/s service to all citizens by 2020, and to make Luxembourg the first fully fibred country in Europe.

Investment in infrastructure has been stimulated by these ambitions, though during the last two years investment in both fixed-line and mobile networks has been curtailed.

High mobile penetration has slowed subscriber growth in the mobile market since 2005, while a recent law requiring that SIM cards be registered may have an adverse effect on the number of mobile subscribers for 2017 as network operators deactivate unregistered cards.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

5. Regulatory environment

6. Fixed network operators

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

8. Fixed-line broadband market

9. Digital media

10. Mobile market

Companies Mentioned

Cegecom

POST Luxembourg

Tango

Telecom Luxembourg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4976fj/luxembourg

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005679/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Mobile Networks