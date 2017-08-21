NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Beyond Fifteen Communications Inc., a Southern California public relations and social media firm that combines the dedicated service of a boutique with the reach and results of a large agency, continues to flourish in 2017 with new hires and a growing client roster. Through expertise in branding, blogging, social media, marketing, networking events and email marketing campaigns, the firm strategically creates recognition for clients in a diverse range of industries.

Beyond Fifteen continues to bring innovative ideas, keen focus and tangible results to both national and international clients. The firm signed an ongoing contract with PriceSpider, a retail technology company focused on enhancing consumer shopping experiences and providing Where to Buy, Price Monitoring and Market Intelligence solutions for the world's top consumer brands. Beyond Fifteen also signed a social media and media relations contract with Borqs Technologies, Inc., the global leader in smart connected devices and IoT solutions, and will help lead its expansion in the North American market. In addition, Beyond Fifteen signed CS Hudson, a full-service program and project management firm with expertise in multi-site locations, vendor management, external construction and specialty trade programs.

Existing clients continue to be masterfully served as well, with American Family Housing being featured on CBS Evening News and Fox News Online. Agreeya Solutions, an acclaimed technology solutions company, shared software testing wisdom with TechRepublic. Teles Properties was featured in the Wall Street Journal; and David Robinson, founder of Enterprise Counsel Group, was interviewed by Business News Daily regarding his thoughts on the return of The Email Privacy Act.

"Our clients' victories are our victories," said Beyond Fifteen Communications co-founder, Leslie Licano. "When our ideas, persistence and collaboration pay off -- those are the moments of fulfillment. That is where our joy is."

In celebration of its ongoing success, earlier this year, Beyond Fifteen hosted an exclusive, high-end networking event as a thank you to nearly 150 clients, partners and friends of the firm. Dubbed the "Beyond Networking" event, this year's annual celebration was hosted at the penthouse of one of Beyond Fifteen's valued clients, the Irvine, Calif. high-rise luxury living complex, the Astoria at Central Park West.

The firm also welcomed three new minds to the team in order to accommodate its expanding list of clients. With gifts for external communications and the written word, Marta Bistram brings an articulate, creative flair to her new role. Bistram has worked extensively in both the private and nonprofit sectors. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from UCI and a master's degree in creative writing from Chapman University, where she was a graduate fellow.

Connection cultivator Amanda Knox comes to the team after four years of public relations management at Eddie Knox Racing. She enjoys building relationships with clients and seeking creative ways to widen client exposure. Knox graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a degree in communications and a concentration in public relations.

Kaycie Lambright is an adept marketing professional with a background in event coordination, communications management, content curation, public speaking and human resources. Her versatile background is accompanied by an eye for detail and a spirit of volunteerism. Lambright is also a CSUF graduate with a degree in communications, a concentration in public relations and a minor in American studies.

"What makes our team effective is the range of our combined talents and skills," said Beyond Fifteen co-founder, Lauren Ellermeyer. "Marta, Amanda and Kaycie are already bringing new and vibrant ideas to the clients we serve and I'm delighted that they have joined our team."

To learn more about Beyond Fifteen Communications, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications Inc., a Newport Beach, Calif-based firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing and social media agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed clients' expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a big agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. By eliminating the bureaucracy and inefficiency associated with a mega-agency, Beyond Fifteen is able to remain laser-focused on achieving measurable results for its clients. For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

