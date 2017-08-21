

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a small increase, bucking the overall trend in Europe. After the losses of the past two sessions, the Swiss market struggled in early trade Monday. However, the solid performance of the index heavyweights kept the market in positive territory for much of the day.



Investors remain concerned about U.S. President Trump's ability to implement the policies he promised during the election campaign. Meanwhile, tensions between North Korea and the United States have flared up again. North Korea is issuing fresh threats as U.S. and the South Korean forces began a 10-day computer-based military exercise on the Korean peninsula.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.11 percent Monday and finished at 8,883.78. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.11 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.09 percent.



Lindt & Sprüngli was the top performing stock of the day, with an increase of 3.4 percent. UBS rated the stock a 'Buy.'



Aryzta climbed 2.0 percent and Geberit gained 1.2 percent. Swisscom also finished higher by 1.0 percent and Sika added 0.8 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé advanced 0.6 percent and Novartis added 0.2 percent. However, shares of Roche fell 0.4 percent.



Credit Suisse declined 0.8 percent and UBS fell 0.7 percent. Bank stocks were weak across Europe due to the concerns over the United States.



