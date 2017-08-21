Get Your Paws on The Sims 4's Furriest Expansion Pack Yet Available November 10th on PC and Mac

View the Official Reveal Trailer

Life is better with cats and dogs! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Maxis today announced that The Sims™ 4 Cats Dogs Expansion Pack is coming to PC and Mac on November 10th. The highly anticipated expansion pack allows players to experience the cuddly companionship and delightful surprises cats and dogs will bring into their Sims' daily lives. The all new Create A Pet tool provides players with the ability to create and design their perfect pet. Choose from an expansive variety of cat and dog breeds or mix multiple breeds to create something truly unique. Customize furry friends' coats with crazy patterns or match the spots and stripes of an in-game pet to a real-life pet. For the first time ever, special outfits and accessories will also be available to finish off the look, and tailored personality traits ensure no two pets are alike inside-or-out.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005669/en/

EA Announces the Sims 4 Cats Dogs Expansion Pack (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Sims 4 Cats Dogs offers fans some of the cutest, most charming pets ever seen in The Sims. From dogs and cats to puppies and kittens, the new tools for customizing pets are so flexible and powerful, players can really create anything they can imagine," said Executive Producer, Lyndsay Pearson. "We know how much our community values four-legged friends as part of their families and I am thrilled at what the team has been able to bring to life."

The animals' unique personality traits will be discovered along the way as Sims care for, train and play games with their pets. A brand-new veterinarian business will allow players to pursue dreams of building their own veterinary clinic, hiring a dedicated staff, and diagnosing and curing pets from the occasional fleas to the more bizarre sicknesses they encounter.

Lastly, The Sims 4 Cats Dogs will expand The Sims 4 with the beautiful coastal shores of a brand-new world, Brindleton Bay. Here Sims and their pets can play fetch near the harbor docks, take a walk to the lighthouse, visit a park to setup an obstacle course, meet other pet-loving locals, and even find stray pets that Sims can take in as their own!

The Sims 4 Cats Dogs Expansion Pack is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information and to pre-order The Sims 4 Cats Dogs, please visit www.TheSims.com.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY.

About The Sims

The Sims is a world-renowned interactive entertainment phenomenon that has entertained hundreds of millions of people across the globe for more than 17 years. The Sims empowers players to play with life by creating virtual people, customizing their worlds and ruling their lives. The Sims has one of the most active player communities in the world with more than 20 million fans across social channels. The Sims embraces life in all of its dimensions, continually adding new ways to play through gameplay innovations, collaboration with top brands and artists, and exploring new gaming platforms. For more information about The Sims, visit www.TheSims.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield 1, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. NBA, John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

