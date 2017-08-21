Global Wet Pet Food Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.66% - Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wet Pet Food Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global wet pet food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Wet Pet Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers sale of wet pet food products to individual consumers.

One trend in the market is premiumization of wet pet food products. Pet owners are increasingly buying premium products for their pets, as they consider pets as a part of their family and want to provide them with the best. Childless couples and single parents are adopting pets. To ensure the pets receive appropriate nutrition and care, the pet owners are willing to pay a premium for good-quality pet care products including food, supplements, and grooming items.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in pet ownership. Living with pets has been linked to significant health benefits like reduced blood pressure, anxiety, and stress. Children exposed to pets at a young age tend to have strong immune systems. Pet owners tend to have milder responses to/quicker recovery from stress.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing instances of pet allergies among owners. The increasing instances of pet allergies among consumers is one of the challenges inhibiting the growth of global wet pet food market. Cryptosporidiosis and other pet diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children.

Key vendors



Beaphar

Blue Buffalo

Colgate-Palmolive

Mars

Nestlé

WellPet

Other prominent vendors



De Haan Petfood

Evanger's

Harringtons Foods

MONGE SPA

PetGuard

PLATINUM

Spectrum Brands

Sunshine Mills

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



