According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global perfume packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Perfume Packaging Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global perfume packaging market into three major product segments. They are:

Glass packaging

Plastic packaging

Metal packaging

Global perfume packaging market by glass packaging

Glass packaging held the highest market share in the packaging material type used for perfume packaging in 2016. This segment is expected to increase its market share during the forecast period. The nonporous and impermeable properties of glass make it chemically inert with the chemical composition of the perfumes. Also, it guards the content against external moisture and oxygen to maintain the chemical composition of the perfume.

"Glass is widely used in perfume bottles as it provides optimum protection and makes the product aesthetically appealing. It is preferred by many luxury cosmetic companies for the packaging of perfumes. Vendors use transparent, colored, and opal glass in a wide range of designs to offer unique and innovative packaging solutions. The use of crystal glass in the packaging of luxury perfumes is driving the demand for the global perfume packaging market," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

Refillable glass bottles that can be reused have greatly reduced the carbon footprint. In Western Europe and Latin America, refillable bottles constitute 35% and 60% of the total glass bottle packaging market. This environment-friendly property of glass is driving the manufacturers to use glass as a packaging material for complying with environmental regulations.

Global perfume packaging market by plastic packaging

The plastic packaging segment for perfume packaging is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for plastic as a packaging material for perfume is driven by the increase in the global plastic packaging market. The global plastic packaging market is expected to reach more than USD 370 billion in the year 2021.

The light weight and easy to mold property of plastic is driving the vendors to use plastic as a packaging material. For instance, DuPont developed an innovative bag-in bottle packaging solution for perfume packaging. This new packaging design bottle is made of stiff thermoplastics, such as PET.

Stringent government regulations and an increase in environmental concern are restraining the growth of plastic as a packaging material. The emergence of bio-plastics as a substitute for plastic packaging will reduce the impact of such regulations. Also, the volatile raw material prices of plastics, which is highly dependent on the crude oil prices, is also hampering the use of plastic as a packaging solution.

Global perfume packaging market by metal packaging

The metal packaging segment in the global perfume packaging is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. About 90% of the metal containers used in perfume packaging worldwide are made of aluminum. The demographic trends, such as urbanization and change in lifestyle of consumers, are propelling the growth of perfume packaging solutions that are not only attractive but also lightweight.

"The advantages associated with metal containers, such as recyclability, biodegradability, UV ray protection, and excellent printability are driving vendors toward metal packaging over conventional glass and plastic packaging. The demand for metal and metal effects in the primary packaging of high value, luxury products, such as perfumes, is expected to benefit the market during the forecast period," says Sharan.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Albéa

Amcor

AptarGroup

DuPont

Gerresheimer AG

