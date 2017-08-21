FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its A ordinary shares of 40p each in the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its buyback programme announced on 20th September 2016.

Date of Purchase 21 August 2017 Number of A ordinary shares of 40p each 1,462 Highest price paid per share 1028.000 Lowest price paid per share 1020.000 Volume weighted average price paid per share 1025.298

The Company intends to hold these shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,572,093 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each. Of this total, 1,242,080 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,330,013 This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

0208 996 2073

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 21 August 2017

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 1025.298 1,462

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(per share) Time of transaction Venue 562 1028 11:34:27 XLON 650 1025 13:28:09 XLON 250 1020 16:07:53 XLON

------End-----