Global Flavoured Water Market Report 2017

The "Global Flavoured Water Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global flavoured water market to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Flavoured Water Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.
Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.
Key vendors
- Coca-Cola
- Hint
- Nestlé
- PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors
- Ayala
- DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP
- Kraft Heinz
- New York Spring Water
- Sunny Delight Beverages
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Segmentation by product
Part 07: Global flavored water market by flavor type
Part 08: Segmentation by distribution channel
Part 09: Segmentation by geography
Part 10: Key leading countries
Part 11: Decision framework
Part 12: Drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
Part 16: Appendix
