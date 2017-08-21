LAGUNA BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- The Sawdust Arts Festival will be hosting a fashion show this summer. The show is called "The heART of Fashion," featuring works from fourteen Sawdust textile and clothing artists who paint a story with this one-of-a-kind, synergetic collection. "Art is the heart of fashion, the music that creates the beat... the stroke of the pencil or pen, a brush or stitch that eventually creates dreams on a canvas or clothes to be worn on the body to express the songs of the heart," remarks Terrell Washington Anansi, the Master of Ceremonies along with Sawdust artist Muffin Spencer Devlin. "Art is at the heart of the matter and the heart of the matter is the creative and manifested vision of each of these individual 14 artist and designers, all in the language of textiles and form. Step within their visionary minds... in the heART of Fashion."

The show will be on Sunday, August 27, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The show will be hosted by Laguna Beach artist, Terrell Washington Anansi and Sawdust artist, Muffin Spencer Devlin. Hair and beauty provided by Roots The Beauty Underground. The designers include:

Reem Khalil, Booth 503

Olivia Batchelder, Booth 226

Diane Valentino, Booth 113

Helga Yaillen, Booth 253

Sue Winner, Booth 237

Helen McNamara, Booth 304

Mary Keating, Booth 126

Debra Covern, Booth 513

Antonio Mendoza, Booth 242

Star Shields, Booth 438

Brynne Cogorno, Booth 125

Lylah Jarvis, Booth 415

Edith Otto, Booth 207

Leila Ehdaie, Leave of Absence

If you would like to attend as media please contact us to be on our list. Email Franky Duschane at fduschane@sawdustartfestival.org. For more information on the Sawdust Art Festival please visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org/about/

About Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for offering two highly attended seasonal festivals, the organization also hosts a variety of workshops and classes throughout the year. Sawdust's legendary summer festival is a nine-week summer celebration of fine art and craft -- the largest in Southern California -- with more than 200 Laguna Beach artists who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items. The festival also offers live entertainment, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages, and a variety of food & drink offerings. Sawdust's Annual Winter Fantasy Festival occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season, and boasts an international collection of over 175 artisans who create, showcase, and sell their original, handcrafted artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Special activities include "Winter Art Series" classes, where guests can create holiday-themed works, and a highly anticipated Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization continues to provide its Sawdust Studio Art Classes in a variety of mediums, on-site and off-site. For more information, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org.

Media Contact:

Franky Duschane

Phone: 949-497-0517

Email: fduschane@sawdustartfestival.org



