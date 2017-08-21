ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Cytellix -- the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), and an industry standards-based, managed cybersecurity service provider -- is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Manex Consulting to deliver Cytellix's services to Northern California's manufacturers.

A turnkey solution, Cytellix's managed cybersecurity services bring a complete cyber assessment, vulnerability scanning, continuous network behavioral analytics, remediation best practices and a plan of action as a subscription service. Through the new partnership with Manex Consulting, these services will be offered directly to Northern California's small and medium-size manufacturing businesses, enabling customers to understand their cyber posture and have real-time cyber situational awareness.

"We are proud to be teaming up with Manex Consulting for this partnership. The collaboration is a win for everyone involved," said Cytellix executive vice president of commercial cybersecurity, Brian Berger. "In addition to cost savings, customers will receive premier cybersecurity services from Cytellix as well as services from Manex Consulting. Our combined expertise, and industry proven methodology, will ensure Northern California small and medium manufacturers are cyber-ready."

A non-profit consulting firm and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) designated Manufacturing Extension Partnership Center (MEP) for CMTC in Northern California, Manex Consulting aims to identify and transfer technologies that improve competitiveness, innovation and value specifically for small and medium-size manufacturing businesses. With cyber readiness being a significant need in manufacturing, an affordable, turnkey managed service is a low friction model to help this market stay focused on their core competency.

"Since a cyber event could cause irreparable damage to our small and medium manufactures in California," said Gene Russell, Manex's president and CEO. "We are very pleased to be partnering with Cytellix. Not only are they cybersecurity experts, but their approach makes security and preparedness easy to comprehend for small and medium-size manufacturing businesses."

To learn more, register for the upcoming Made in the Bay Area: Manufacturing Innovators event on August 23rd in Oakland, Ca.

ABOUT MANEX:

The Corporation for Manufacturing Excellence (Manex), a private non-profit corporation, was established in 1995 to provide services to small and mid-size manufacturers in Northern California. Manex operates through a Sub-recipient agreement with CMTC a Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), under the Department of Commerce. Manex has evolved as manufacturing needs have grown in Northern California. Our vision mandates that we address the total organization, and as a result our role as strategic advisors includes: Strategic Planning, Continuous Improvement, Sales, Marketing, Product Development and Innovation Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Development, Export Assistance, Technology Transfer Utilizing area Labs and Universities, Connecting Manufacturers with Private and Public Resources, Working directly with the State, Counties and Cities to promote Economic Development in Manufacturing, Fabrication, R&D, as well as Food and Beverage Processing. The Manex team brings an average of 20 years private industry experience to provide a powerful depth and breadth of business know-how. We are recognized for our strategic, enterprise-level expertise and extensive front-line manufacturing and distribution experience. Our client case studies and success stories are well documented. Independent quarterly client surveys ensure full accountability and a performance scorecard of certified value for our customers. With our roots in manufacturing, our active participation in MEP and a longstanding dedication to knowledge transfer and implementation, we have a continued commitment to develop and deliver services that help you thrive in a globally competitive environment. For more information, please visit www.manexconsulting.com

ABOUT CYTELLIX

Cytellix, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), is an industry-standards-based, managed cybersecurity service provider, specializing in proactive behavioral analytics and situational awareness of an organization's cyber posture. Cytellix has created an affordable outsourced solution for small- and mid-size businesses (SMBs) -- which have become one of the largest targets of cyberattacks in recent years -- and its solutions have monitored over 7 million devices thus far. Its best-in-class, turnkey service was designed to help SMBs in government, manufacturing, finance, banking, law, healthcare and higher education sectors take a proactive, low-friction approach to securing their environment. The managed service includes assessments, gap analysis, continuous monitoring, practical plans of action, and customized best practices for remediation and implementation. Cytellix has not only successfully secured the network perimeters for the U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency and municipal organizations such as the City of Irvine, but its proactive solution has also been deployed at leading corporations, including: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaiser Permanente and the Walt Disney Company. The Company has been recognized with numerous honors such as the 2017 American Business Award, the 2016 Small Business Administration Person of the Year award, the 2015 Patriot Award and the 2014 White House Champion of Change Honor; and its experts are frequently tapped for media interviews and keynote addresses by publications such as CNET and The Huffington Post. For more information, please visit www.cytellix.com.

