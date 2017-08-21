Global Music Streaming Market Market 2017-2021 - Major Drivers is High Growth in Mobile Ad Spending Market with Spending at $98 Billion in 2016

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Music Streaming Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global music streaming market to grow at a CAGR of 14.05% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Music Streaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global music streaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales value as generated from free (advertising-based revenue) and subscription-based music streaming services.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High growth in mobile ad spending market. Mobile advertising is currently one of the most popular methods of advertising. The increased penetration of smartphones and tablets worldwide is one of the major driving forces for the growth of digital music. Vendors also offer free downloading and streaming services for mobile devices. Mobile ad spending is one of the major sources of revenue for digital music service providers, which in turn supports the growth of the music streaming market. In 2016, the global mobile ad spending market was valued at $98.95 billion, and we expect this to grow at a CAGR of 13.07% to reach $182.89 billion by 2021.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rise of wearable technology. Wearable technology is one of the fastest-growing markets in the consumer electronics segment. With the growing popularity and availability of smartwatches such as Apple Watch, LG G Watch R, and Moto 360, a large number of music service providers are developing compatible applications for these devices. For instance, Soundhound, Shazam, and Pandora Radio are some of the compatible music apps for Apple Watch, whereas Google Play supports Moto 360. As these apps enable direct access to the music service through the wearable device, users can access music at their convenience and even on the go



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Intense competition and inconsistent user preferences. Competition among service providers in the global music streaming market is very intense, especially in the developing countries. The markets in developing countries such as India are highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of global as well as domestic players. This leads to intense competition and, in turn, price wars among mobile app vendors. These price wars have significant negative impact on the growth of the market, as cost is one of the major differentiating factors for consumers in these countries.



Key vendors



Apple

Deezer

Google

iHeartMedia

Pandora Media

Spotify

Other prominent vendors



Aspiro Group

Curb Records

Gaana.com (Gamma Gaana)

Guvera

Hungama MyPlay

Mixcloud

Myspace

Napster

RadioTime

Saavn

SoundCloud

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by streaming type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Buying criteria



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f9flsz/global_music

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716