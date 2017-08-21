EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Zebra Technologies Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2017 - ZBRA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Zebra Technologies Corporation ("Zebra Technologies") (NASDAQ: ZBRA) between March 17, 2015 and May 9, 2016 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/zebra-technologies-corporation?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its income taxes through the end of 2015, and under accrued certain 2015 estimates, particularly in respect to its sales commission plan; (2) the Company overstated the net realizable value of trade receivables acquired in connection with the Company's acquisition of Motorola's Enterprise division; and (3) the Company also failed to disclose the impact of material weaknesses identified in its internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and disclosure, which then caused the misstatements and rendered the Company's guidance for 2015 and the first and second quarters of 2016 materially false and misleading.

If you suffered a loss in Zebra Technologies, you have until September 25, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

