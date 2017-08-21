LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- E&S Ring Management Corporation, a family-run company with properties for rent in California and Washington, has added two key executive appointments to further strengthen its senior management team as it seeks to leverage the company's existing platform to attract new clients and better serve existing clients. Erik Alexander, a 27-year multi-family industry leader, has been appointed as President, while Joe Flores, a well-respected multi-family veteran, has been appointed to Director of Maintenance and Capital Services, to guide the company towards future growth.

Alexander comes to E&S Ring Management Corporation from Essex Property Trust, where he served as Senior Vice President. He led operations of over 50,000 apartments throughout California and Washington with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, and completed over 6,000 unit turns and more than $200 million in renovations. At E&S Ring, he will be responsible for directing all company operations for approximately 9,000 apartment units and 652 marina boat slips in greater Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura County, Northern California and Washington. Building on his extensive renovation experience and E&S Ring's long history of service, Alexander plans to focus on providing new and existing apartment communities that make each resident feel welcomed and valued.

"I am thankful to be taking the reins following Dana David's accomplished tenure," said Alexander. "I continue to be inspired by the E&S Ring story, the strong character of the Ring family, as well as the tradition of service and quality established by Ellis and Selden Ring over 50 years ago. Together, we will continue to honor their heritage through the unwavering dedication of our employees, and by truly focusing on our residents, serving the needs of our clients and embracing E&S Ring's core values: initiative, integrity, collaboration, humor, flexibility and accountability."

Prior to joining Essex Property Trust, Alexander served as Director of Operations for Century West Properties as well as a Real Estate Consultant for The Meyers Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He is a Certified Property Manager with the Institute of Real Estate Management and a Certified MAP Leader.

As Director of Maintenance and Capital services, Joe Flores primary responsibilities will be overseeing the company's maintenance operations, large capital expenditure projects, property conditions and assessments, maintenance risk management and safety programs, unit renovations as well as a team of thirteen reports, which include a maintenance roving team of skilled electricians, masons and plumbers. Recently relocating to Los Angeles from Seattle, Flores has 14 years' experience in facilities management, maintenance operations and construction/renovation management. Having previously worked with large asset management companies in many distinct roles, Flores has extensive knowledge in renovation, capital planning, due diligence, preventative maintenance procedures, procurement, inventory control, standardizing systems, motivating employees and fostering positive working relationships. Previously he was a Regional Service Director at Mission Rock Residential LLC and Head Renovations Manager for Greystar overseeing the entire Pacific Northwest Region.

Flores currently holds a 07B Electrical card, CPO instructor certified, CAMT 1 and 2 certified and holds a degree from Northwest University and Southwestern College. He has served on the WMFHA Board for Maintenance Summit in Washington State and has been a key speaker on maintenance related topics for NAA events and Maintenance Mania events.

"I am very fortunate to have worked with some amazing people throughout my career," said Flores. "E&S Ring is yet another extension of that experience. I really identified with the company's history, and its focus on fostering relationships. So much of what I do is about team building and empowering team members to take pride in their work. I look forward to working with my new team at E&S Ring and taking great care of their new and existing properties."

About E&S Ring Management Corporation

With over 50 years in the multifamily industry, E&S Ring Management Corporation has been providing high quality service, dependable results and excellence in management since 1959. E&S Ring's multifamily communities are concentrated in Southern California, with a strong presence in Northern California. In 2011, the organization expanded through a partnership with Matteson Companies, bringing their total management portfolio to over 9,000 apartment units. The company now manages properties throughout California and Washington as well as 548 boat slips in the Marina del Rey harbor area adjacent to several of its properties. With an additional 104 boat slips coming in Ventura Harbor. For more information, visit www.esring.com.