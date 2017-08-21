IPCI INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. ("Intellipharmaceutics") (NASDAQ: IPCI) securities between January 14, 2016 and July 26, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/intellipharmaceutics-international-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intellipharmaceutics failed to conduct a human abuse liability study to support its Rexista New Drug Application ("NDA"); (2) the Company did not include abuse-deterrent studies conducted to support abuse-deterrent label claims related to abuse of the drug by various pathways; (3) the Company was not submitting sufficient data to support approval of the NDA; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Intellipharmaceutics' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Intellipharmaceutics, you have until September 29, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/intellipharmaceutics-international-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong