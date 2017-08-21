Global Biosimilars Market Size and Forecast 2014-2017 & 2025 - Focus on Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, and Recombinant Peptides

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The main objective of the study is to estimate the global market size of the Biosimilars in terms of the value (US$ Million), and forecast of the same till 2025. The report also aims at deriving a comprehensive data showing the growth in consumption of Biosimilars in the recent years. The study also aim at highlighting potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to the global Biosimilars market. In addition, the study focuses on a wealth of information on Biosimilars producers and suppliers.



Key Topics:



- Identify Biosimilars market size for the year 2013-2015 and forecast the same till 2025

- Deriving data for Biosimilars, By Region, By Type and By Application

- Identify major driving factors, restraints, challenges for the Biosimilars

- and highlight the potential growth opportunities in the coming years

- Competitive analysis of Biosimilars Producers



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.2.1 Market Definition

1.2.2 Market Scope

1.2.3 Market Segmentation

1.2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.3 Stake Holders of the Report



2. Research Methodology

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Share Estimation



3. Executive Summary

2.3.1 Key Points from Primary Research

2.3.2 Key Points from Secondary Research

4. Market Overview



4. Market Overview

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Regulatory Analysis: EMA, US FDA, Latin America and Rest of the World

4.4 Market Opportunity

4.5 Market Entry Analysis

4.4 Average Price Analysis

4.5 Stake Holder Analysis



5. Biosimilars Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global Biosimilars Market, By Types: Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, and Recombinant Peptides



6. Biosimilars Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2. Global Biosimilars Market, By Application: Oncology, Blood Disorder, Infection, Autoimmune and Others

6.3 North America Biosimilars Market, By Country: U.S. and Canada

6.4 Europe Biosimilars Market, By Country: UK, Germany and France

6.5 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars Market, By Country: India and China

6.6 Latin America Biosimilars Market, By Country: Brazil, Mexico

6.6 GCC countries Biosimilars Market, By Country: UAE, Soudi Arabia

6.6 Africa Biosimilars Market, By Country: South Africa, North Africa



7. Biosimilars Market, Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Biosimilars Market, By Region

7.2 Global Biosimilars Market, By Region

7.2.1 Biosimilars Market Regional Outlook, by Major Countries



8. Company Profiles



- AstraZeneca

- Biocon Ltd.

- Novartis

- Pfizer Inc.



