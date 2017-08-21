QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: KMT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Paradox Public Relations Inc. ("Paradox"), pursuant to which Paradox shall provide investor relations services to Komet. The Agreement is for a term of 24 months, during which time Paradox will facilitate communications between the Corporation, its shareholders and prospective investors, and develop an investor relations program designed to raise awareness of the Corporation's business among prospective investors and the investment community.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Corporation will compensate Paradox $6,000 per month for the 24-month term of the agreement, with the right to cancel the agreement at anytime by providing a 30-day written notice. The Corporation will also grant 500,000 options to Paradox at the closing price of August 21, 2017 for a period of 24 months. The options will vest and be exercisable in four equal tranches, quarterly over a 12-month period. The Agreement and the grant of options are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Paradox is an investor relations company based in Montreal, Quebec and has been providing investor relations services in multiple industries for over fifteen years. The principals of Paradox are Carl Desjardins, Jean-Francois Meilleur and Karl Mansour. As at the date hereof, the principals of Paradox beneficially own, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 57,000 common shares of the Corporation.

Contacts:

Investors relations and information:

Andre Gagne

President and CEO

581-300-1666

a.gagne@kometgold.com / Skype: andregagne11



