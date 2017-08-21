Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Strategic Business Report 2017-2024: 3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports and Fitness Clothing Market

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Sports and Fitness Clothing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports and Fitness Clothing in US$ Million by the following Segments: Sports Apparel, and Fitness Clothing.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 326 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ASICS Corporation (Japan)
- adidas AG (Germany)
- Reebok International Limited (USA)
- Anta Sports Products Limited (China)
- Bravada International Ltd. (USA)
- Columbia Sportswear Company (USA)
- Fila, Ltd. (South Korea)
- GK Elite Sportswear (USA)
- Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
- Hosa International (China)
- Kappa (Italy)
- Li Ning Company Limited (China)
- lululemon athletica Inc. (Canada)
- Mizuno Corporation (Japan)
- Mizuno USA, Inc. (USA)
- Nike, Inc. (USA)
- Patagonia, Inc. (USA)
- Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- prAna (USA)
- Puma SE (Germany)
- TerraFrog Clothing Corporation (Canada)
- The Gap, Inc. (USA)
- Under Armour, Inc. (USA)
- VF Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sports and Fitness Clothing: Blurring Lines of Differentiation
Evolutionary View of Fitness Clothing Market
Global Market Analysis
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competition
Core Competencies to Excel in Sportswear Market
Brand Positioning
A Key Competitive Factor
A Review of Select Sportswear Players
Nike, Inc.
Novel Approach Rejuvenate Sales
adidas Group
Puma SE
Li Ning Company Limited
A China-Focused Company
Under Armour, Inc
Gearing up in Popularity
Lululemon Athletica Inc
LULU
A Small yet Expanding Player in the Athletic Apparel Market
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
Sports Apparel Sees an Image Makeover
R&D
A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry
Managing Value Chain Engenders Cost Competitiveness
Companies Restructure Manufacturing Operations
Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics
Marketing and Branding
The Other Key Differentiators
Rise of Performance Apparel
Fuelling Efforts on Innovation
4. TRENDS & ISSUES
3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports and Fitness Clothing Market
Sports Apparel Trends
Smart Workout Gearthe Next Big Sportswear Trend
Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear Unveils New Opportunities
Emerging Fitness Trends Shape the Clothing Market
Sportswear
Making a Style Statement
Connected Clothing
Onset of a New Era
Women's Sports and Fitness Apparel Posts Steady Growth
General Apparel Brands Attempt to Enter into Sportswear
Demand for Indoor Sportswear Surges
Focus on Women's Active Wear on Rise
Intimate Sports Apparel
An Emerging Market
Team Sports Apparel
Fuels Growth
Performance Apparel
A Rising Segment
Drivers of the Performance Apparel Market
Ecological Performance Apparel
A New Trend
Performance Outdoor Apparel Spearheads Sports Apparel Demand
Moisture Management
A New Generation Fiber Trend
Sales of Heated Clothing Pick Up
Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel
Growth of E-Commerce Presents Strong Opportunities
Internet Features Ranked by Consumer Attraction in Sports Apparel Purchases
Fitness Clothing Trends
Incessant Technological Innovations Dot Fitness Clothing Market
Eco-friendly Fitness Clothing Finds Increasing Takers
Blurring Lines between Exercise Wear and Street Wear
Yoga Pants
Depicting Versatility in Use
Fashionable Swimwear Market On-Rise
5. CONSUMER AND DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE
Men's and Boy's Sportswear Market
Sports Apparel
Not Just for Sports
Trends
Key Factors Driving Men's and Boys' Sportswear Market
Fashion-Forward Features in Sports Apparel
Women's Sportswear Market
T-Shirts and Sweatshirts
Shorts
Slacks
Other Garments
Women Getting Attracted to TV Sports
Children's Sportswear Market
Licensed Sports Apparel Market Encouraged by Team Sports
Changing Trends in Fabric Manufacturing
Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sports Apparel/Sports Clothing
Sports Licensed Apparel
Select Product Segments
Casualwear
Leisurewear
Activewear
Track Suits and Jogging Suits
Sports Dresses, Sports Skirts and Sports Trouser
Special Sports Suits
Skiwear
Fitness Clothing
An Overview
Items in Fitness Clothing
7. RAW MATERIALS OVERVIEW
Technological Innovation: Crucial Factor
Trends
Fiber and Fabrics
Textiles
Contemporary Sportswear Fabrics
8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Bear Claw Fitness Unveils Online Athletic Clothing Collection for Fitness Conscious Consumers
Dick's Sporting Goods Launches Second Skin, an Exclusive Technology-Rich Compression Apparel Line for Athletes
Nike Unveils New Line of Swoosh Branded Muslim Hijab Sportswear
Nike Pro Hijab
LIDL Introduces New Running Range of Affordable Gym Wear for Fitness Fanatics
Mission Introduces VaporActive Apparel Collection with Quicker Thermoregulation for Athletes
H&M Introduces For Every Victory' Collection of New Athlete- Tested Activewear for Summer
Animal Introduces New Active' Fitness and Training Clothing Collection
Columbia Sportswear Introduces New Range of Performance Golf Apparel
Athleta to Introduce Girls' Performance and Lifestyle Clothing Line
Athleta Girl
Adidas Unveils New Apparel Line for Teen Women Athletes
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
lululemon Announces Strategic Partnership with 7mesh Industries to Co-Create Advanced Technical Transformational Apparel Range
Adidas to Sell TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth Golf Brands to New Affiliate of KPS Capital Partners
VF Sells Licensed Sports Group Business to Fanatics
lululemon Inaugurates First Store in Japan for Technical Product Designs Range
lulumelon Opens First Shop-in-Shop Retail Space in Ireland at Brown Thomas
JD Sports to Launch First Store in Australia
Performance Sports Group Concludes Sale of All Assets & North American Subsidiaries to Investor Group
SewSporty Takes Over Stonewear from Great Trango Holdings and Expands Women's Performance Apparel Range
Chelsea Football Club Announces New Long-Term Technical Partnership with Nike to Supply Kits
The adidas Group Divests Mitchell & Ness Business to New Entity of Juggernaut Capital Partners
Adidas Partners with Kanye West to Develop and Create YEEZY Branded Products Range
Manchester United Partners with Columbia Sportswear for Dual Branded Line of Outerwear
NBA Inks Multi-Year Apparel Partnership Deal with Nike
10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58m9p3/sports_and
