

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, shares of Sempra Energy (SRE) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain in positive territory. Sempra is currently up by 1.1 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The early rally by Sempra came after the company announced an agreement to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor, for approximately $9.45 billion in cash.



