Polen gehört zu den führenden Game-Entwicklern in Europa. Besonders geschätzt werden dabei polnische Programmierer. "95-98 % der polnischen Gaming-Produkte gehen ins Ausland", sagt Jakub Marszalkowski von der Stiftung Indie Games Polska. Games aus Polen gehören zu den inzwischen wichtigsten Kulturgütern des Landes: Sie werden von Hunderten von Millionen von Gamern weltweit gespielt. Es sind dabei nicht nur das bekannteste "The Witcher" von CD Project, sondern z.B. auch Antikriegsgames wie "This War of Mine" des 11bit-Studios, oder "Dying Light" von Techland. International sehr erfolgreich sind auch "Vanishing of Ethan Carter" von Astronauts, "Superhot" von Superhot Team, "Shadow Warrior 2" von Flying Wild Hog, "Sky Force" von Infinite Dreams, "BulbBoy" von Bulbware. Zum "schwarzen Pferd" der Produzenten-Branche wird Huuuge Games. Ein Genie unter den Game-Entwicklern ist Sos Sosowski mit seinem einmaligen "Mosh Pit Simulator auf VR". Und bei der jährlichen Zusammenfassung von Spotify 2016 zeigte sich, dass die weltweit am häufigsten gehörte Musik aus Polen das Stück von Marcin Przybylowicz war - der Soundtrack zu "The Witcher 3".



Bei der gamescom 2017 werden u.a. folgende Games vorgestellt:



Diggerman (iOS and Android) by Digital Melody Find the Balance (iOS and Android) by Digital Melody Runventure (iOS and Android) by Digital Melody Apocalipsis - Harry at the end of the world (PC) by PUNCH PUNK GAMES Warlocks 2: God Slayers (PC, Xbox One and PS4) by Frozen District Die for Valhalla! (PC, Xbox One and PS4) by Monster Couch 911 Operator (iOS and Android) by Jutsu Games Rage Disco (PC) by Suicide Penguin Detached (VR) by Anshar Studios (Motiv im Bild) Elderborn (PC and Xbox One) by Hyperstrange Indygo (PC) by Pigmentum Game Studio Grey Skies (PC) by BeeFlame Studio Nightwolf: Survive the Megadome (PC) by CYBERPHO World War 3 (PC) by The Farm 51 Interkosmos (VR) by Ovidworks Metamorphosis (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) by Ovidworks



Veranstalter: Stiftung Indie Games Polska, Alias.net, Wirtschafts-und Handelsabteilung des Polnischen Generalkonsulats in Köln, Polnisches Institut Düsseldorf, Polnische Agentur für die Entwicklung des Unternehmertums (PARP).



