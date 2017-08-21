Global Recreational Vehicles Strategic Business Report 2015-2017 & 2022: End of Mass Tourism & Search for Alternative Sustainable Tourism Bodes Well for RV Tourism

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Recreational Vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Recreational Vehicles in Units. Classification of Recreational Vehicles differs across major geographical markets, in accordance with consumer lifestyles and requirements.



The US and Canadian markets are analyzed by the following Segments:



Motor Homes (Class A, Class B, and Class C)

Travel Trailers (Conventional Travel Trailer, and Fifth Wheel Travel Trailer)

Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer, and Truck Camper)

The Japanese market is analyzed by the following Segments:



Trailers

Others

The European market is analyzed by the following Segments:



Motor Caravans

Touring Caravans

The Asia-Pacific market is analysed by the following Segments:



Caravans

Camper Vans



The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ADRIA MOBIL , d.o.o ( Slovenia )

, d.o.o ( ) Erwin Hymer Group ( Germany )

) Hymer GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Niesmann + Bischoff GmbH ( Germany )

) Forest River , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Coachmen RV, a Division of Forest River , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Palomino RV ( USA )

) Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing. Harald Striewski GmbH ( Germany )

) Lunar Caravans (UK)

Northwood Manufacturing ( USA )

) Nexus RV ( USA )

) Pilote (France)

Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd. ( Canada )

) REV Group Inc. ( USA )

) Swift Group (UK)

Thor Industries Inc. ( USA )

) Airstream ( USA )

) Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC ( USA )

) Jayco, Inc. ( USA )

) Starcraft RV, Inc. ( USA )

) K-Z Inc. ( USA )

) Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. ( USA )

) Triple E Recreational Vehicles ( Canada )

) Trigano SA (France)

Chausson (France)

Westfalen Mobil GmbH ( Germany )

) Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Noteworthy Market Trends & Drivers



3. Product Overview



4. Product Introductions/Innovations



5. Recent Industry Activity



6. Focus On Select Global Players



7. Global Market Perspective



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7rshqj/recreational

