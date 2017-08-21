Global Lighting Control Components Market 216-2024 - Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lighting Control Components in US$ by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Corporate
- Outdoor
- Residential
- Retail
- Others
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types:
- Lighting-Only Network
- HEM System
- Dimmer
- Others
The report profiles 128 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Acuity Controls (USA)
- Distech Controls (Canada)
- Cree, Inc. (USA)
- Current, Powered by GE (USA)
- Daintree Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Eaton Corp. (USA)
- Cooper Industries Plc. (Ireland)
- Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)
- FW Thorpe Plc (UK)
- Hubbell Control Solutions (HCS) (USA)
- Legrand S.A. (France)
- WattStopper, Inc. (USA)
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
- LG Innotek (South Korea)
- Lutron Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Osram GmbH (Germany)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Douglas Lighting Controls (Canada)
- Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Philips Lighting North America Corporation (USA)
- Philips Color Kinetics (USA)
- Strand Lighting (USA)
- Schneider Electric SA (France)
- TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Theben AG (Germany)
- Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)
- Thorn Licht GmbH (Germany)
- Tridonic GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Lighting Controls: Delivering Energy Efficiency, Space Efficiency, and Personal Efficiency through Sensing, Prediction, and Control
Major Drivers and Trends in a Nutshell
Advancements in Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting: Foundation for Market Growth
Connected Lighting
Embedded Lighting
Sustainable Lighting
The Global Lighting Controls Market Evolve with the Transforming Lighting Industry
Major Lighting Technology Trends Summarized
Connectivity
Internet of Things
Built-in Light Sources
New Power Technologies
Retrofit Lamps
Wireless Lighting Control
Healthier Lighting
Revolutionary Materials
LEDs for Every Application
Evolution into Higher Quality
Beyond Light
Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption across the World
Increased Energy Savings
Adequate Lighting for Increased Comfort
Automatic Functionality
Superior Quality Illumination & Extended Life
Increased Flexibility and Freedom
Push Button Devices and Pre-Programmed Settings
Important Add-on to Building Security Systems
Global Market Outloo
Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
2. COMPETITION
Major Players in Smart Lighting Control Systems Summarized
Younger Lighting Control Companies Rule the Market
Specialized Control Companies Face Competition from Large Lighting Manufacturers
Important Factors to Consider for Market Penetration
Key Challenges to Lighting Control Companies
Asian Companies with Abundant Resources Optimize their Disruptive Potential
Channel Disruption: The Latest Mantra in the Lighting Industry
Competition to Intensify with Entry of New Players
NoTable Lighting Control Models
Crestron Studio® Software
Leviton's Electronic Low-voltage Dimmer and a 0-10V LED/Mark 7® Fluorescent Dimmer
Legrand's Advanced adorne Wi-Fi Lighting System
Hubbell's wiSTAR 0-10V Dimming Relay
Lutron's Caséta Wireless with Nest Cam and Samsung SmartThings
Helvar's ActiveAhead
Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch
Belkin WeMo Light Switch
Chamberlain WSLCEV
Cooper RF9535-NAW
GE In-Wall Lighting Control
Insteon Multi-Location Smart Light Switch
Leviton VRI06-1LZ
Leviton VRS15-1LZ
Lutron MRF2-8S-DV-WH
Maestro Wireless Smart Dimmer
LUMI Mini LED Downlight
MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller
Novel App-Controlled Lighting System for the Public Sector
Noteworthy Outdoor Lighting Control Solutions
Douglas Lighting Control's Impressive LitePak
Flexible LumaWatt from Eaton
WiSCAPE from Hubbell Control Solutions
Unique Outdoor Lighting Controls from LSI
T51-4 Controller from PLC Transportation
Intelligent TL5-B1 from Synapse
SimplySNAP Intelligent Lighting Solution from Synapse
Exterior Lighting Controls from Wattstopper
FSP-200 PIR Outdoor Fixture Sensors from Wattstopper
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Lighting Controls
Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Control Systems
Noteworthy Trends and Drivers
Spiraling Prices of Electricity
Rising User Awareness
Favorable Regulations
Technological Advances
Shorter Payback Period
Penetration in Commercial/Industrial Settings
Switch from Traditional Lamps to LEDs
Smart Homes
Standardization of Light Engines
Security Concerns
Adoption of IoT
Future Outlook
Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting
Myriad Benefits of Smart Lighting Controls
Opportunities and Challenges
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Expansion
The IoT's Architecture
IoT for Building Automation
Other Prominent Application Areas of IoT
Key Barriers to IoT Adoption
Rapid LED Lighting Penetration and Advanced Lighting Controls Drive Growth of Lighting as a Service (LaaS)
Key Factors Benefiting Growth of LaaS
Building Codes
Energy Saving
Rapid Changes in Technology
Declines Lighting Equipment Revenues
Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions
Rising Popularity of Home Automation Boosts Market Demand
Smart and Connected Homes Drive Demand for Wireless Controls
Wireless Control Technologies Eliminate Wiring Issues in Retrofit Projects
Cloud-based Lighting Controls to Gain Traction
Robust Demand from the Residential Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
Classification of Residential Lighting Control Systems
Advantages of Residential Lighting Controls
Major Trends in Residential Lighting Controls Segment
Private Buildings: An Underserved Market Segment
Evolution of Indoor Lighting Controls over the Years
Lighting Control Systems: Why and Where to Use in Residential Applications
Multipurpose Family Room
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Bath
Home Theater
The Home Office
Lighting Control Room-by-Room
Types of Lighting Control Systems
Single-house Systems and Whole-House Systems
Hardwired System or Wireless System
Types of Control
Common Hindrances in the Selection of Residential Lighting Controls
Corporate Applications to Retain Market Dominance in Lighting Controls
Digital Lighting Control Technology Transform Commercial Buildings Sector
Street Lighting Management: A Potential Laden Application
Dimmable Smart Street Lights for Reducing Power Consumption and Emissions
Energy-Efficiency Spurs Market Penetration in the Retail Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Augurs Well for Lighting Controls Demand
Major Trends Driving Future Adoption in New Construction and Retrofits
Transparency
Data Collection
Color Tuning
Lighting Spectrum Control Causes Positive Impact on Humans and Productivity, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Horticulture Sector Set to Benefit from Tuning Capability of Modern Lighting Controls
Lighting Spectrum Control Proves Beneficial for Livestock Production
Mandated Energy Codes, Utility Rebates and Energy Savings to Drive Lighting Controls Sales
Building Codes Update Regularly for Improved Energy Efficiency
International Building Codes Overview
Key Factors Hampering Market Adoption
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Wireless Technologies for Home as well as Commercial Applications
LightGrid Outdoor Wireless Control System for Street Light Management
InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)
Mood Adaptation Lighting
Color Tunable Lighting
Advanced Motion Sensors for Controlling Lighting in Public Areas
Wireless Lighting Using Internet Connectivity
Li-Fi: The Next Big Thing for Lighting Controls
Lighting Industry to Take the Quantum Leap with OLEDs
Smart Headlights for Ford Cars to Prevent Accidents during Nighttime
Novel Control Technology for Converting Traditional Lamps into Smart Lighting Devices
Smart Systems with Advanced Lighting Controls
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Lighting Controls
How Control Systems Save Energy
Classification of Lighting Controls
Sensors
Occupancy/ Vacancy Sensors
Passive Infrared Sensor
Ultrasonic Sensor
Microwave Sensor
Daylight Sensors
Photosensors
Illuminance Sensors
User Interfaces
Light Switches and Dimmers
Touch Screen Panels
Remote Controls
Lighting Management Systems/ Lighting Control Systems
Wired and Wireless Lighting Control Systems
Lighting Control Strategies
Predicted Occupancy Control Strategy
Real Occupancy Control Strategy
Constant Illuminance Control Strategy
Daylight Harvesting Control Strategy
Lighting Control Protocols
Installation and Commissioning of Lighting Control Systems
Lighting Control Market Barriers
Lamp-Ballast Compatibility
Component Compatibility
Installation and Commissioning of Lighting Controls
Marketing Practices
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Eaton Unveils Three New Lighting Controls
Panasonic Lighting Americas Unveils New Lighting Controls
Leviton Launches Decora Smart Lighting Controls
Acuity Brands Unveils nLight® AIR Wireless Lighting Controls
Leviton Unveils Wi-Fi Lighting Automation Solution
Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Standalone Wireless System to Control Lights
Douglas Lighting Controls Introduces Dialog® Room Controller 2
Hubbell Lighting Launches SiteSync Lighting Control
Leviton Launches Digital Lighting Controls with Bluetooth Technology
Leviton Expands Decora® Digital Controls Line
Leviton Widens Lighting Controls Product Range
Legrand Introduces New Integrated Outdoor Sensors
Leviton Introduces New Wireless Dimming Products
Legrand Unveils New Fixture Integrated Sensors
Acuity Brands Launches nLight® AIR Platform
Leviton Unveils HLC Keypad Room Controller
Acuity Brands Launches nLight ECLYPSE Controller
Acuity Brands Unveils RUBIK Luminaires
Acuity Brands Introduces New Tunable White Luminaire
Legrand Unveils New Dimming Room Controller
Douglas Lighting Controls Launches DLC Bluetooth® Fixture Controller & Sensor
Lutron Electronics Launches Wireless Lighting Control
Leviton Introduces Intelligent Fixture Control System
Synapse Wireless Launches SimplySNAP with Additional Features
Legrand Launches Wattstopper DLM Color Control
Legrand Launches Dimming Wall Switch Occupancy Sensor
Leviton Unveils Lumina RF Decora® Wall Switch Dimmer
OSRAM SYLVANIA Introduces Wireless Area Lighting Controller
Legrand Introduces Architectural Dimming & Integration Platform
Universal Lighting Technologies Expands Line of Electronic Sign Ballasts
Osram Expands Lightify Line of Luminaires
Lutron Electronics Unveils Lighting Control Solutions
Lutron Electronics Launches myRoom
Acuity Brands Introduces New Line of LED Lighting & Control Systems
Lutron Electronics Introduces PowPak Wireless Fixture Control
Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Dialog Room Controller
WattStopper Unveils Outdoor Lighting Controls
Thomas Research Products Launches New Line of Wireless Lighting Control Modules
Acuity Brands Introduces Luminaires Using Duet SSL Technology
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Legrand® Makes Investment in Building Control Systems Division
Leviton Sets Up New Lighting Division
Fulham Takes Over Control Network Solutions
Eaton Partners with Enlighted
Fagerhult Acquires WE-EF
Tridonic Forays into North American Market
Universal Lighting Technologies Partners with KSA
Legrand Expands its Portfolio of Lighting Controls
Leviton Takes Over ConTech Lighting
Current, a Startup within GE, Acquires Daintree Networks
Magnum Energy Solutions Inks Distribution Partnership with Future Lighting Solutions
Eaton Supplies LED Lighting & Controls Solutions to IMG College
Albireo Merges with Energy System Technologies and Advance Power Control
Eaton Partners with NuLEDs
Legrand Partners with Lumenetix
Legrand to Acquire Pinnacle Architectural Lighting
Daintree Networks Collaborates with OSRAM SYLVANIA
Fagerhult Takes Over LED LINEAR
Legrand Takes Over QMotion
Acuity Brands Lighting Acquires Juno Lighting
Fagerhult Acquires Lighting Innovations
Acuity Brands Takes Over Distech Controls
Leviton Takes Over Intense Lighting
Deco Lighting have joined forces with Daintree Networks
Daintree Networks Collaborates with LG Innotek
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
