Global Lighting Control Components Market 216-2024 - Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions

The "Lighting Control Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lighting Control Components in US$ by the following End-Use Sectors:



Corporate

Outdoor

Residential

Retail

Others

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types:



Lighting-Only Network

HEM System

Dimmer

Others

The report profiles 128 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Acuity Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) Acuity Controls ( USA )

) Distech Controls ( Canada )

) Cree, Inc. ( USA )

) Current, Powered by GE ( USA )

) Daintree Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Eaton Corp. ( USA )

) Cooper Industries Plc. ( Ireland )

) Fagerhults Belysning AB ( Sweden )

) FW Thorpe Plc (UK)

Hubbell Control Solutions (HCS) ( USA )

) Legrand S.A. ( France )

( ) WattStopper, Inc. ( USA )

) Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. ( USA )

) LG Innotek ( South Korea )

) Lutron Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Osram GmbH ( Germany )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Douglas Lighting Controls ( Canada )

) Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Philips Lighting North America Corporation ( USA )

) Philips Color Kinetics ( USA )

) Strand Lighting ( USA )

) Schneider Electric SA ( France )

) TCP International Holdings Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Theben AG ( Germany )

) Zumtobel Group AG ( Austria )

) Thorn Licht GmbH ( Germany )

) Tridonic GmbH & Co KG ( Austria )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lighting Controls: Delivering Energy Efficiency, Space Efficiency, and Personal Efficiency through Sensing, Prediction, and Control

Major Drivers and Trends in a Nutshell

Advancements in Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting: Foundation for Market Growth

Connected Lighting

Embedded Lighting

Sustainable Lighting

The Global Lighting Controls Market Evolve with the Transforming Lighting Industry

Major Lighting Technology Trends Summarized

Connectivity

Internet of Things

Built-in Light Sources

New Power Technologies

Retrofit Lamps

Wireless Lighting Control

Healthier Lighting

Revolutionary Materials

LEDs for Every Application

Evolution into Higher Quality

Beyond Light

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption across the World

Increased Energy Savings

Adequate Lighting for Increased Comfort

Automatic Functionality

Superior Quality Illumination & Extended Life

Increased Flexibility and Freedom

Push Button Devices and Pre-Programmed Settings

Important Add-on to Building Security Systems

Global Market Outloo

Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains



2. COMPETITION

Major Players in Smart Lighting Control Systems Summarized

Younger Lighting Control Companies Rule the Market

Specialized Control Companies Face Competition from Large Lighting Manufacturers

Important Factors to Consider for Market Penetration

Key Challenges to Lighting Control Companies

Asian Companies with Abundant Resources Optimize their Disruptive Potential

Channel Disruption: The Latest Mantra in the Lighting Industry

Competition to Intensify with Entry of New Players

NoTable Lighting Control Models

Crestron Studio® Software

Leviton's Electronic Low-voltage Dimmer and a 0-10V LED/Mark 7® Fluorescent Dimmer

Legrand's Advanced adorne Wi-Fi Lighting System

Hubbell's wiSTAR 0-10V Dimming Relay

Lutron's Caséta Wireless with Nest Cam and Samsung SmartThings

Helvar's ActiveAhead

Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch

Belkin WeMo Light Switch

Chamberlain WSLCEV

Cooper RF9535-NAW

GE In-Wall Lighting Control

Insteon Multi-Location Smart Light Switch

Leviton VRI06-1LZ

Leviton VRS15-1LZ

Lutron MRF2-8S-DV-WH

Maestro Wireless Smart Dimmer

LUMI Mini LED Downlight

MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller

Novel App-Controlled Lighting System for the Public Sector

Noteworthy Outdoor Lighting Control Solutions

Douglas Lighting Control's Impressive LitePak

Flexible LumaWatt from Eaton

WiSCAPE from Hubbell Control Solutions

Unique Outdoor Lighting Controls from LSI

T51-4 Controller from PLC Transportation

Intelligent TL5-B1 from Synapse

SimplySNAP Intelligent Lighting Solution from Synapse

Exterior Lighting Controls from Wattstopper

FSP-200 PIR Outdoor Fixture Sensors from Wattstopper



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Lighting Controls

Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Control Systems

Noteworthy Trends and Drivers

Spiraling Prices of Electricity

Rising User Awareness

Favorable Regulations

Technological Advances

Shorter Payback Period

Penetration in Commercial/Industrial Settings

Switch from Traditional Lamps to LEDs

Smart Homes

Standardization of Light Engines

Security Concerns

Adoption of IoT

Future Outlook

Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting

Myriad Benefits of Smart Lighting Controls

Opportunities and Challenges

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Expansion

The IoT's Architecture

IoT for Building Automation

Other Prominent Application Areas of IoT

Key Barriers to IoT Adoption

Rapid LED Lighting Penetration and Advanced Lighting Controls Drive Growth of Lighting as a Service (LaaS)

Key Factors Benefiting Growth of LaaS

Building Codes

Energy Saving

Rapid Changes in Technology

Declines Lighting Equipment Revenues

Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions

Rising Popularity of Home Automation Boosts Market Demand

Smart and Connected Homes Drive Demand for Wireless Controls

Wireless Control Technologies Eliminate Wiring Issues in Retrofit Projects

Cloud-based Lighting Controls to Gain Traction

Robust Demand from the Residential Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Classification of Residential Lighting Control Systems

Advantages of Residential Lighting Controls

Major Trends in Residential Lighting Controls Segment

Private Buildings: An Underserved Market Segment

Evolution of Indoor Lighting Controls over the Years

Lighting Control Systems: Why and Where to Use in Residential Applications

Multipurpose Family Room

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom Bath

Home Theater

The Home Office

Lighting Control Room-by-Room

Types of Lighting Control Systems

Single-house Systems and Whole-House Systems

Hardwired System or Wireless System

Types of Control

Common Hindrances in the Selection of Residential Lighting Controls

Corporate Applications to Retain Market Dominance in Lighting Controls

Digital Lighting Control Technology Transform Commercial Buildings Sector

Street Lighting Management: A Potential Laden Application

Dimmable Smart Street Lights for Reducing Power Consumption and Emissions

Energy-Efficiency Spurs Market Penetration in the Retail Sector

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Augurs Well for Lighting Controls Demand

Major Trends Driving Future Adoption in New Construction and Retrofits

Transparency

Data Collection

Color Tuning

Lighting Spectrum Control Causes Positive Impact on Humans and Productivity, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Horticulture Sector Set to Benefit from Tuning Capability of Modern Lighting Controls

Lighting Spectrum Control Proves Beneficial for Livestock Production

Mandated Energy Codes, Utility Rebates and Energy Savings to Drive Lighting Controls Sales

Building Codes Update Regularly for Improved Energy Efficiency

International Building Codes Overview

Key Factors Hampering Market Adoption



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Wireless Technologies for Home as well as Commercial Applications

LightGrid Outdoor Wireless Control System for Street Light Management

InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)

Mood Adaptation Lighting

Color Tunable Lighting

Advanced Motion Sensors for Controlling Lighting in Public Areas

Wireless Lighting Using Internet Connectivity

Li-Fi: The Next Big Thing for Lighting Controls

Lighting Industry to Take the Quantum Leap with OLEDs

Smart Headlights for Ford Cars to Prevent Accidents during Nighttime

Novel Control Technology for Converting Traditional Lamps into Smart Lighting Devices

Smart Systems with Advanced Lighting Controls

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Lighting Controls

How Control Systems Save Energy

Classification of Lighting Controls

Sensors

Occupancy/ Vacancy Sensors

Passive Infrared Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Daylight Sensors

Photosensors

Illuminance Sensors

User Interfaces

Light Switches and Dimmers

Touch Screen Panels

Remote Controls

Lighting Management Systems/ Lighting Control Systems

Wired and Wireless Lighting Control Systems

Lighting Control Strategies

Predicted Occupancy Control Strategy

Real Occupancy Control Strategy

Constant Illuminance Control Strategy

Daylight Harvesting Control Strategy

Lighting Control Protocols

Installation and Commissioning of Lighting Control Systems

Lighting Control Market Barriers

Lamp-Ballast Compatibility

Component Compatibility

Installation and Commissioning of Lighting Controls

Marketing Practices



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Eaton Unveils Three New Lighting Controls

Panasonic Lighting Americas Unveils New Lighting Controls

Leviton Launches Decora Smart Lighting Controls

Acuity Brands Unveils nLight® AIR Wireless Lighting Controls

Leviton Unveils Wi-Fi Lighting Automation Solution

Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Standalone Wireless System to Control Lights

Douglas Lighting Controls Introduces Dialog® Room Controller 2

Hubbell Lighting Launches SiteSync Lighting Control

Leviton Launches Digital Lighting Controls with Bluetooth Technology

Leviton Expands Decora® Digital Controls Line

Leviton Widens Lighting Controls Product Range

Legrand Introduces New Integrated Outdoor Sensors

Leviton Introduces New Wireless Dimming Products

Legrand Unveils New Fixture Integrated Sensors

Acuity Brands Launches nLight® AIR Platform

Leviton Unveils HLC Keypad Room Controller

Acuity Brands Launches nLight ECLYPSE Controller

Acuity Brands Unveils RUBIK Luminaires

Acuity Brands Introduces New Tunable White Luminaire

Legrand Unveils New Dimming Room Controller

Douglas Lighting Controls Launches DLC Bluetooth® Fixture Controller & Sensor

Lutron Electronics Launches Wireless Lighting Control

Leviton Introduces Intelligent Fixture Control System

Synapse Wireless Launches SimplySNAP with Additional Features

Legrand Launches Wattstopper DLM Color Control

Legrand Launches Dimming Wall Switch Occupancy Sensor

Leviton Unveils Lumina RF Decora® Wall Switch Dimmer

OSRAM SYLVANIA Introduces Wireless Area Lighting Controller

Legrand Introduces Architectural Dimming & Integration Platform

Universal Lighting Technologies Expands Line of Electronic Sign Ballasts

Osram Expands Lightify Line of Luminaires

Lutron Electronics Unveils Lighting Control Solutions

Lutron Electronics Launches myRoom

Acuity Brands Introduces New Line of LED Lighting & Control Systems

Lutron Electronics Introduces PowPak Wireless Fixture Control

Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Dialog Room Controller

WattStopper Unveils Outdoor Lighting Controls

Thomas Research Products Launches New Line of Wireless Lighting Control Modules

Acuity Brands Introduces Luminaires Using Duet SSL Technology



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Legrand® Makes Investment in Building Control Systems Division

Leviton Sets Up New Lighting Division

Fulham Takes Over Control Network Solutions

Eaton Partners with Enlighted

Fagerhult Acquires WE-EF

Tridonic Forays into North American Market

Universal Lighting Technologies Partners with KSA

Legrand Expands its Portfolio of Lighting Controls

Leviton Takes Over ConTech Lighting

Current, a Startup within GE, Acquires Daintree Networks

Magnum Energy Solutions Inks Distribution Partnership with Future Lighting Solutions

Eaton Supplies LED Lighting & Controls Solutions to IMG College

Albireo Merges with Energy System Technologies and Advance Power Control

Eaton Partners with NuLEDs

Legrand Partners with Lumenetix

Legrand to Acquire Pinnacle Architectural Lighting

Daintree Networks Collaborates with OSRAM SYLVANIA

Fagerhult Takes Over LED LINEAR

Legrand Takes Over QMotion

Acuity Brands Lighting Acquires Juno Lighting

Fagerhult Acquires Lighting Innovations

Acuity Brands Takes Over Distech Controls

Leviton Takes Over Intense Lighting

Deco Lighting have joined forces with Daintree Networks

Daintree Networks Collaborates with LG Innotek



