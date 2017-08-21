

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines has been voted as the airline of choice for both travel industry professionals and travel rewards program members, according to new data from YouGov.



About 35% of professionals in travel-related industries said they preferred to fly Southwest, more than twice as many as the nearest competitor. The study result was based on the survey of 200,000 people in the restaurant, lodging, and travel industries conducted by market research firm YouGov.



The data is based on 12 months of surveys taken by adults who work in travel and related industries, YouGov CEO Ted Marzilli said.



American Airlines and Delta Air Lines received 15% and 11% of votes, respectively, coming in at second and third position. United Airlines and JetBlue Airways each received the loyalty of 8% of those polled. Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic was preferred airline of 6% people.



