DALLAS, TEXAS -- 08/21/17

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) today announced the acquisition of Chesapeake Logistics Center located in Curtis Bay, Maryland.

The building is located directly adjacent to the CSX intermodal facility as well as the Fairfield Terminal of the Baltimore Port, which is the largest import and export terminal of automobiles in the United States. Additionally, the property is ideally positioned to serve port and logistics related tenants as well as the local 9 million residents in the BWI corridor.

The 190,000 square foot front-load logistics center sits on 20.1 acres of land, offering 30' clear heights and 9 acres of trailer storage. Dalfen plans to upgrade the facility by adding additional employee parking spots alongside the building and revamping the vacant space.

"Due to its proximity to I-95, I-695, the port of Baltimore and the CSX intermodal, this property is ideal for distribution and fulfillment to the 9.3 million residents in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor as well as for companies who need to move products quickly across the US." said Sean Dalfen, President. "This acquisition falls into our strategy of buying last mile industrial properties in key metro locations across the US."

About Dalfen America Corp.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate. Their investment focus in on strategically located infill and last mile oriented warehouses, logistics centers, multi-tenant business parks and light industrial facilities. DAC currently owns and manages millions of square feet of premier commercial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

