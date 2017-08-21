South Africa Wealth Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

South Africa is the largest wealth market in Africa. This report provides a comprehensive review of the wealth sector in South Africa, including HNWI trends, prime property trends, luxury trends and wealth management trends in the country.



Scope



- Demographics including age, city, suburb and sector breakdowns of local HNWIs.

- Spending habits of SA HNWIs, including: collectables, prime real estate, travel, luxury clothing and luxury cars.

- HNWI asset allocations across 10 asset classes.

- Detailed review of local wealth management sector, including major players by AuM.

- Details on HNWI offshore funds and where they are held.

- Independent market sizing of local HNWIs across five wealth bands.

- HNWI trends from 2006 to 2016, with forecasts to 2026.

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth.

- Second home hotspots for HNWIs in SA.



Key Highlights



- The average South African individual has net assets of approx. US$11,300, which is the 2nd highest level in Africa, behind Mauritius.

- SA is home to 40,400 HNWIs, with combined wealth holdings of US$171 billion.

- Paarl, Franschoek & Stellenbosch is the fastest growing South African city/area for HNWIs, with numbers rising by 48% during the review period (2006 -2016). HNWIs on the Garden Route and the Whale Coast also performed well (mainly due to a trend of retiring HNWIs moving there).

- African HNWIs (from countries such as Nigeria, Angola & Ghana) are increasingly buying residential property in South Africa.

- Luxury retirement estate living is on the rise in SA (example: Waterfall Mature Lifestyle Estate).

- Luxury apartments and hotel residences are on the rise in SA.

- Cape Town is one of the 20 top second home hotspots in the world for multimillionaires (along with the likes of Sydney, St Tropez, the Hamptons, Miami and Palm Beach). Most of the wealthy people with second homes in Cape Town are from Johannesburg, the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Nigeria and the Gulf. Wealthy Europeans usually use these homes to escape from their winter months.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Wealth Sector Fundamentals

2.1 Regional landscape

2.2 Political Review

2.3 Economic Review

2.4 South Africa's wealth scorecard and growth prospects

2.5 Country risks

2.6 Benchmarking South Africa's Wealth in Context



3 Findings from HNWI Database

3.1 Trend analysis

3.2 Breakdown by city

3.3 Age distribution

3.4 Industry breakdown

3.5 Top suburbs, towns & residential estates

3.6 Richest people in SA



4 Spending habits of South African HNWIs

4.1 SA luxury sector

4.2 HNWI investments & asset allocations



5 The Wealth Management Sector in South Africa

5.1 Wealth managers & private banks

5.2 Family offices

5.3 Best ways of getting to HNWIs

5.4 Foundations and venture capital companies linked to HNWIs



6 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- ABSA Wealth (Barclays)

- Afrasia Bank

- Alexander Forbes

- Allan Gray

- Aston Martin

- Bentley

- Citadel

- Coronation

- Credit Suisse

- Credo Group

- Ferrari

- Foord

- Investec

- Lamborghini

- Liberty Life

- Maitland

- Maserati

- Mclaren

- Momentum Group

- Nedbank

- Old Mutual Wealth

- PSG

- Porsche

- Prudential

- RMB

- Rolls Royce

- Sanlam

- Standard Bank

- Stenham

- Stonehage Fleming

- UBS



