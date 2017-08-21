Global Bakery Products Markets 2016-2024: Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bakery Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bakery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Bread
- Breakfast Cereals
- Cakes/Pastries
- Savory Biscuits
- Sweet Biscuits
- Other Bakery Products
Also, the report analyzes the Global and Regional markets in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) by the following Product Segments:
- Bread
- Cakes/Pastries
The report profiles 463 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arnott's Biscuits Limited (Australia)
- Aryzta AG (Switzerland)
- Associated British Foods plc (UK)
- Allied Bakeries (UK)
- George Weston Foods Ltd. (Australia)
- Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- BAB Systems, Inc. (USA)
- BreadTalk Group Limited (Singapore)
- Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)
- Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
- Dunkin' Donuts (USA)
- Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. (USA)
- Finsbury Food Group (UK)
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Tasty Baking Company (USA)
- Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA (USA)
- Canada Bread Company, Limited (Canada)
- Hovis Ltd. (UK)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark)
- Lieken AG (Germany)
- McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
- McDonald's Corporation (USA)
- Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
- Nestlé SA (Switzerland)
- Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)
- Savor Street Foods (USA)
- The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. (Canada)
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)
- Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Yildiz Holding A.S. (Turkey)
- United Biscuits (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Competition
3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers
4. Product Overview
5. Product Launches
6. Recent Industry Activity
7. Focus On Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5g86cw/bakery_products
