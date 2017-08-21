sprite-preloader
21.08.2017
Global Bakery Products Markets 2016-2024: Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bakery Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bakery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:

  • Bread
  • Breakfast Cereals
  • Cakes/Pastries
  • Savory Biscuits
  • Sweet Biscuits
  • Other Bakery Products

Also, the report analyzes the Global and Regional markets in terms of volume (Thousand Tons) by the following Product Segments:

  • Bread
  • Cakes/Pastries

The report profiles 463 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Arnott's Biscuits Limited (Australia)
  • Aryzta AG (Switzerland)
  • Associated British Foods plc (UK)
  • Allied Bakeries (UK)
  • George Weston Foods Ltd. (Australia)
  • Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • BAB Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • BreadTalk Group Limited (Singapore)
  • Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)
  • Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
  • Dunkin' Donuts (USA)
  • Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. (USA)
  • Finsbury Food Group (UK)
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA)
  • Tasty Baking Company (USA)
  • Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
  • Bimbo Bakeries USA (USA)
  • Canada Bread Company, Limited (Canada)
  • Hovis Ltd. (UK)
  • Kellogg Company (USA)
  • Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark)
  • Lieken AG (Germany)
  • McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
  • McDonald's Corporation (USA)
  • Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
  • Nestlé SA (Switzerland)
  • Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA)
  • Savor Street Foods (USA)
  • The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. (Canada)
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA)
  • Warburtons, Ltd. (UK)
  • Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Yildiz Holding A.S. (Turkey)
  • United Biscuits (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Competition

3. Market Trends, Issues & Drivers

4. Product Overview

5. Product Launches

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5g86cw/bakery_products

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


