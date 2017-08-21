Hague Enterprises: Des Hague and Justin J. Rose of OHLEsport Launch OHLEsport Board of Advisers

Bill Peterson of TopSportSolutions Signs on as Initial Member

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Des Hague and Justin J. Rose, OHLEsport Chairman of the Board and President, announced Bill Peterson, Managing Director at TopSportSolutions, as the initial member of the OHLEsport Board of Advisers. Denver-based OHLEsport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLEkick, OHLEpro and OHLEsport Total Training System.

"We are delighted that Bill Peterson has joined the OHLEsport Board of Advisors," stated Hague. "Bill is a powerful player in the hospitality and sports worlds and we are thrilled to have his expertise to help launch OHLEsport globally."

"The OHLEpro is literally a game changer," said Peterson. "It provides unique development opportunities you can't find anywhere else. Everyone I've shown it to has had a positive reaction," concluded Peterson.

William (Bill) Peterson is a senior-level executive with over twenty years success in professional sports, events, and business management. As an executive officer, Bill has led business sectors, companies, and organizations such as NFL Europe (NFLEL), NFL, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), Centerplate Corporation, and the North American Soccer League (NASL). The companies have been privately held and publicly traded with operating budgets ranging from $20,000,000 to $800,000,000. Each of the organizations, positions, operating budgets, cost reductions, generation of new revenue streams, and total revenue increases have been noteworthy in their sectors.

Bill has traveled to over 40 countries and been involved worldwide in Soccer, NFLEL's Championships, Tour of California, the Olympics, USA Track and Field Championships, and Cycling World Championships, Pro Tennis tournaments, Tennis and Soccer Academies, and so much more. Early in his career, Bill was the youngest General Manager in the world in the professional sports industry and later in his career, he served seven years on the USA Cycling Pro Council and the Board of Directors, culminating in his Chairman position for three years. Bill is most proud of starting businesses, turning around flailing organizations, and guiding many through tumultuous times in their history while still strengthening the overall financial, strategic, and developmental health of each organization. Bill's approach can best be described as honest, straight-forward, and focused on getting the best results for his owners and clients. Bill's pledge is that he produces measurable results not just "ideas" for growth.

"Having Bill as an Advisor for OHLEsport is a great asset not only for our company and products, but also to all the youths we look forward to helping now and in the future," said Rose. "His experiences, knowledge and passion for business, leadership and sport will continue to help us stay innovative and on top of our game."

About OHLEsport

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to beginning through advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The OHLEsport Training System that helps every soccer player to develop the "first touch," which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. In the past, the first touch on the soccer ball was very time consuming and a difficult skill to teach and learn. Now, with the OHLEkick, the OHLEpro, and the OHLEsport Training System, one can teach and learn proper passing techniques, accurate traps, and quick touch moves along with team drills.

For more information, visit: www.deshague.com and www.deshaguenews.com.

Des Hague - https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague/

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aegis-enterprises-llc#/entity

CONTACT INFORMATION

Hague Enterprises

http://www.HagueEnterprises.com

deshague@aegisenterprisesllc.com

SOURCE: Hague Enterprises