Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

The "Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals in Units.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
- First Data Corporation (USA)
- Fujitsu Frontech Limited (Japan)
- Ingenico S.A (France)
- Keycorp Pty Limited (Australia)
- NCR Corporation (USA)
- Olivetti S.p.A. (Italy)
- Oracle Hospitality (USA)
- PAX Technology Limited (PAX) (Hong Kong)
- Smartpay Ltd (New Zealand)
- Spire Payments UK (UK)
- VeriFone Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Verifone Israel (Israel)
- Worldline (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
PC Based POS Solutions Make Cash Register A Thing of Past
EFTPOS Terminals
Market Overview
mPOS Brings POS Terminals to the Phone
NFC Enabled POS Systems Make a Mark
Cloud-based POS Solutions Emerge into the Mainstream
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market
Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Outlook
Key Trends & Growth Drivers
EMV & PCI Compliance
Major Market Drivers
Growing EMV Compliance Marks the Death of Magnetic Stripe Card Based EFTPOS Terminals
US Finally Migrating to EMV Compliant EFTPOS
Dynamic Data Authentication Adds to Security Benefits of EMV Compliant Cards
Huge Number of Magnetic Stripe Cards & Hybrid Cards in Circulation Creates Demand for Hybrid EFTPOS Terminals in Short Term Period
Pure Smart Card Accepting POS Terminals Projected To Grow in Coming Years
Mobile EFTPOS Terminals
Calling the Shots
Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals
Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market
Hospitality Industry
A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals
What Hospitality Industry Operators Want In Their POS?
Data Reporting Capability
Data Integration and BOM
Customer Relationship Management
Hand Held and Wireless Technology
Payment Security:
Self Service Technology:
Retail Stores
Lucrative Market Opportunity
Department Stores to Drive POS Market in Coming Years
Developing Countries
Hotspots for Growth
Key Challenges
Low-Priced POS Terminals
Undoing Dollar Value
Multi-Component Solutions
A Threat to Established Players
Disruptive Technologies Pose a Challenge
Competitive Scenario
Established Players Face Competition from New Entrants
Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive
Technology Developments & Product Enhancements
Means to Compete in EFTPOS Terminals Market
A Look into Key Product Developments & Technology Innovations Over the Years
Handheld Devices Gain Precedence over Traditional POS Systems
Internet-Enabled POS: The Growing Trend
Value-Added Capabilities Presents Business Case for EFTPOS Terminals
Green Technology Promotion to Aid Market Growth
Multi-functional POS Systems Gain Prominence
Near Field Communication/Contact-Less Payment Grows in Popularity
Growing Adoption of NFC-Enabled Smartphones
A Key Factor Driving Focus on NFC Enabled POS Terminals
Compounded Annual Growth Rates (in %) for the Period 2011 through 2018 by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Software Upgrades
A Market Propellant
Move to Automation
Auxiliary Retail Automation Technologies
Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting
Lower Deployment Costs
A Way Forward
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
EFTPOS Terminals
Card Reader
The Emergence of the POS Terminal
Benefits of a POS System
Standalone POS Terminals
Wireless/Mobile POS Terminals
Market Benefits of Wireless
Wireless Innovations in the Hotel Industry
Web-Enabled POS Terminals
Web-Enabled POS Reduces Attrition
Magnetic Stripe Card POS Terminals
Smart Card Enabled POS Terminals
Smart Card
A Multi-Purpose Facilitator
Usage Prospects
MasterCard's Mondex System
PIN at POS
An Overview of Other Related Products
Cash Registers
Key to Business and Office Productivity
Evolution of Cash Registers
ECRs and Computerized POS Systems Gaining Prominence
Scanning Devices
Handheld Scanners
Wands
Laser Scanners
Imagers
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Ingenico Launches New Retail Terminal Lane/7000
Ingenico Group Launches Android based POS
PAX Technology Introduces D220 MiniPOS
Spire Payments Introduces Android based SmartPOS and Converge Software
Spire Payments and EURO 6000 Launch Pinpago mPOS Solution
PAX Technology Introduces New Countertop Payment Terminal, Q80
PAX Technology Introduces 4G LTE Mobile Payment Terminal S920
PayUMoney Introduces POS Terminal
PAX and CCV Launch PAX PX7
Ingenico Unveils New Terminal Estate Management Solution
First Data Introduces Clover® Mini
Ingenico Mobile Solutions Introduces mPOS Solution for NFC Payments
Worldline Integrates Yapital with QR Code for Payments
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ingenico Group to Supply POS Terminals for Evertec Clients
Muxi and Planet Payment Enter into Partnership for Offering Multi-Currency Processing on POS Terminals
Paymark and TNS Enter into Partnership for Payments Infrastructure
Nets to Acquire OP Payment Terminal Business
Spire Payments Signs Deal with Nets for Supplying POS Solutions
Ingenico Group Extends Partnership with Lotoomatica for Supply of Integrated POS
Ingenico Group Selected by Jenny Craig for POS Terminals
PAX GLOBAL Enters into Partnership with Ezetap for POS Terminals
Ingenico Group, OT, and Vodafone Enter into Partnership for Payment Terminal Connectivity
PAX Technology Partners with Thai Smart Card Company for Contactless Payments at 7-Eleven Stores in Thailand
Spire Payments Rolls Out mPOS in Austria with Hobex AG and TECS
Ingenico UK Extends Partnership with Worldpay UK
SIX Payments Services Selects Ingenico Group Telium Tetra Solutions
Diebold Acquires Wincor Nixdorf AG
Vodafone Hungary Selects Ingenico Group mPOS Managed Services for ReadyPay Service
Wirecard Group and Alipay Enter into Agreement for Payment Solution
Knet Selects Spire Solutions for Payment Solutions
Banca Transilvania Selects Ingenico Group for Contactless POS Terminals
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pstdlc/electronic_funds
