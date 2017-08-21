Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals in Units.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated ( USA )

, Incorporated ( ) First Data Corporation ( USA )

) Fujitsu Frontech Limited ( Japan )

) Ingenico S.A ( France )

) Keycorp Pty Limited ( Australia )

) NCR Corporation ( USA )

) Olivetti S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Oracle Hospitality ( USA )

) PAX Technology Limited (PAX) ( Hong Kong )

) Smartpay Ltd ( New Zealand )

) Spire Payments UK (UK)

VeriFone Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Verifone Israel ( Israel )

) Worldline ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

PC Based POS Solutions Make Cash Register A Thing of Past

EFTPOS Terminals

Market Overview

mPOS Brings POS Terminals to the Phone

NFC Enabled POS Systems Make a Mark

Cloud-based POS Solutions Emerge into the Mainstream

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market

Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Outlook

Key Trends & Growth Drivers

EMV & PCI Compliance

Major Market Drivers

Growing EMV Compliance Marks the Death of Magnetic Stripe Card Based EFTPOS Terminals

US Finally Migrating to EMV Compliant EFTPOS

Dynamic Data Authentication Adds to Security Benefits of EMV Compliant Cards

Huge Number of Magnetic Stripe Cards & Hybrid Cards in Circulation Creates Demand for Hybrid EFTPOS Terminals in Short Term Period

Pure Smart Card Accepting POS Terminals Projected To Grow in Coming Years

Mobile EFTPOS Terminals

Calling the Shots

Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals

Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market

Hospitality Industry

A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals

What Hospitality Industry Operators Want In Their POS?

Data Reporting Capability

Data Integration and BOM

Customer Relationship Management

Hand Held and Wireless Technology

Payment Security:

Self Service Technology:

Retail Stores

Lucrative Market Opportunity

Department Stores to Drive POS Market in Coming Years

Developing Countries

Hotspots for Growth

Key Challenges

Low-Priced POS Terminals

Undoing Dollar Value

Multi-Component Solutions

A Threat to Established Players

Disruptive Technologies Pose a Challenge

Competitive Scenario

Established Players Face Competition from New Entrants

Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive

Technology Developments & Product Enhancements

Means to Compete in EFTPOS Terminals Market

A Look into Key Product Developments & Technology Innovations Over the Years

Handheld Devices Gain Precedence over Traditional POS Systems

Internet-Enabled POS: The Growing Trend

Value-Added Capabilities Presents Business Case for EFTPOS Terminals

Green Technology Promotion to Aid Market Growth

Multi-functional POS Systems Gain Prominence

Near Field Communication/Contact-Less Payment Grows in Popularity

Growing Adoption of NFC-Enabled Smartphones

A Key Factor Driving Focus on NFC Enabled POS Terminals

Compounded Annual Growth Rates (in %) for the Period 2011 through 2018 by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Software Upgrades

A Market Propellant

Move to Automation

Auxiliary Retail Automation Technologies

Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting

Lower Deployment Costs

A Way Forward



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

EFTPOS Terminals

Card Reader

The Emergence of the POS Terminal

Benefits of a POS System

Standalone POS Terminals

Wireless/Mobile POS Terminals

Market Benefits of Wireless

Wireless Innovations in the Hotel Industry

Web-Enabled POS Terminals

Web-Enabled POS Reduces Attrition

Magnetic Stripe Card POS Terminals

Smart Card Enabled POS Terminals

Smart Card

A Multi-Purpose Facilitator

Usage Prospects

MasterCard's Mondex System

PIN at POS

An Overview of Other Related Products

Cash Registers

Key to Business and Office Productivity

Evolution of Cash Registers

ECRs and Computerized POS Systems Gaining Prominence

Scanning Devices

Handheld Scanners

Wands

Laser Scanners

Imagers



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Ingenico Launches New Retail Terminal Lane/7000

Ingenico Group Launches Android based POS

PAX Technology Introduces D220 MiniPOS

Spire Payments Introduces Android based SmartPOS and Converge Software

Spire Payments and EURO 6000 Launch Pinpago mPOS Solution

PAX Technology Introduces New Countertop Payment Terminal, Q80

PAX Technology Introduces 4G LTE Mobile Payment Terminal S920

PayUMoney Introduces POS Terminal

PAX and CCV Launch PAX PX7

Ingenico Unveils New Terminal Estate Management Solution

First Data Introduces Clover® Mini

Ingenico Mobile Solutions Introduces mPOS Solution for NFC Payments

Worldline Integrates Yapital with QR Code for Payments



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ingenico Group to Supply POS Terminals for Evertec Clients

Muxi and Planet Payment Enter into Partnership for Offering Multi-Currency Processing on POS Terminals

Paymark and TNS Enter into Partnership for Payments Infrastructure

Nets to Acquire OP Payment Terminal Business

Spire Payments Signs Deal with Nets for Supplying POS Solutions

Ingenico Group Extends Partnership with Lotoomatica for Supply of Integrated POS

Ingenico Group Selected by Jenny Craig for POS Terminals

PAX GLOBAL Enters into Partnership with Ezetap for POS Terminals

Ingenico Group, OT, and Vodafone Enter into Partnership for Payment Terminal Connectivity

PAX Technology Partners with Thai Smart Card Company for Contactless Payments at 7-Eleven Stores in Thailand

Spire Payments Rolls Out mPOS in Austria with Hobex AG and TECS

Ingenico UK Extends Partnership with Worldpay UK

SIX Payments Services Selects Ingenico Group Telium Tetra Solutions

Diebold Acquires Wincor Nixdorf AG

Vodafone Hungary Selects Ingenico Group mPOS Managed Services for ReadyPay Service

Wirecard Group and Alipay Enter into Agreement for Payment Solution

Knet Selects Spire Solutions for Payment Solutions

Banca Transilvania Selects Ingenico Group for Contactless POS Terminals



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



