GREEN BAY, Wis. and ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-08-21 22:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatchBack Systems, Inc. (www.matchbacksystems.com), the leading software as a service (SaaS) solution to plan, optimize and automate matchbacks, announced that ZIM Integrated Shipping Ltd. joined the company's customer base on May 1, 2017 to optimize their inland operation in Italy. The account will be serviced through the European office in Rotterdam and corporate headquarters in North America. The system will be deployed for a 2 months pilot after which the parties will evaluate the scope for a broader cooperation.



Gil Lehmann, Head of Global Land Transportation for ZIM selected MatchBack Systems for their inland container movements because of its global approach to automating container optimization and the mutual focus on sustainability. "We like the company's inventive technological approach to gain matchback savings through fewer empty container moves," said Lehmann. "At ZIM, we endorse innovation and new technological platforms, which we see as vital tools to promote our strategic values - efficiency and profitability leading to improved customer service."



A matchback occurs when you reuse containers, pairing an import transport move with an export transport move inland, resulting in significant savings in time, costs and emissions.



"ZIM understands and recognizes the compelling business case to automate matchbacks and has embraced the MatchBack Systems' approach," said Todd Ericksrud, president & CEO, MatchBack Systems. "We work closely with ZIM to unlock savings through strategic matchbacks in Europe. ZIM supports MatchBack Systems' use of big data to analyze, predict, optimize and ultimately automate the daily workflows to execute the optimal matchbacks. Along with lowering costs and improving equipment utilization, there's enormous positive environmental impact when matchbacks are executed, as the eliminated movements reduce harmful emissions."



ABOUT MATCHBACK SYSTEMS MatchBack Systems, Inc. is a Software as a Service (SaaS) organization with innovative solutions and proprietary optimization technologies, which use big data analytics to automate and prioritize matchbacks throughout North America and Europe. MatchBack Systems' services lower overall supply chain costs, improve efficiency and reduce emissions. The company's signature services include: MatchAdvisor™ to automate matchbacks across a company's ecosystem, MatchMarketplace™ to execute collaborative matchbacks and MatchMetrics™ to turn matchback data into intelligence. For more information, visit matchbacksystems.com or call 1-844-478-8876.



ABOUT ZIM ZIM Integrated Shipping Ltd was established in 1945, and has developed into one of the largest, leading carriers in the global container shipping industry. ZIM is committed to providing clients around the world with reliable, flexible shipping solutions based on expertise gained from over half a century of experience. ZIM is at the forefront of the carrier industry by rapidly adapting to commercial developments and emerging markets. For more information, visit http://www.zim.com.



MatchAdvisor, MatchBack, MatchMarketplace, MatchMetrics and MatchWerks are trademarks of MatchBack Systems.



