MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VQS), a global expert in secure digital media technology and services, today announced it will release its Q2 fiscal year 2017 results before markets open on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

A conference call to discuss the results for current VIQ securities holders and others interested parties will be held after market close on August 24, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Dial-in details for the August 24th investor call are as follows:

-- Toll Free Dial-in #: 1-833-231-8256 -- International Dial-in #: +1 647-689-4119 -- Conference ID #: 69175570

Participants will be asked to declare if they are an analyst or investor.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for two business days beginning on August 25, 2017. To access the recording, callers will use the following dial-in numbers:

-- Toll Free Dial-in: 1-855-859-2056 -- International Dial-in: +1 404-537-3406

About VIQ

VIQ is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital cybersecurity and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

Contacts:

Peter Kostandenou

VIQ Solutions

(905) 948-8266 ext. 213

peter@viqsolutions.com



