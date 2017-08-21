Weatherford Appoints Karl Blanchard as Chief Operating Officer

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today announced the appointment of Karl Blanchard as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will oversee all region and product line operations; quality, health, safety, security and environment; sales; engineering, research and development; and supply chain.

Mr. Blanchard brings with him valuable insights gained through more than 35 years in the oilfield services sector. Most recently, Mr. Blanchard served as Chief Operating Officer for Seventy Seven Energy, where he oversaw drilling, pressure-pumping and rental tool operations. Previously, he spent more than 30 years at Halliburton Company where he held senior leadership positions including Vice President of Cementing, Vice President of Production Enhancement and Vice President of Testing and Subsea.

"Mr. Blanchard has a long track record of bringing teams together to deliver operational excellence, strong financial performance and disciplined growth," said Mr. Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I have witnessed the effectiveness of his leadership first-hand, and I am very much looking forward to working with him to create a more balanced and integrated organizational structure at Weatherford."

Mr. McCollum added, "By aligning several elements of our business under Mr. Blanchard's direction, we will establish greater collaboration, innovation and process discipline across our organization."

