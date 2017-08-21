Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today announced that Andreas Fibig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

