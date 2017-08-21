Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2017) - White Pine Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated July 26, 2017, that it has completed its acquisition of Secret Barrel Distillery Corporation ("Secret Barrel") effective August 18, 2017.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued to the vendor 2,000,000 common shares, and advanced to Secret Barrel an aggregate of $175,000 to be used as working capital. As part of the transaction, the Company agreed that a nominee of the vendor will be appointed to the Company's board at a future date to be agreed between the Company and the vendor.

Secret Barrel is a small batch rum distillery which produces, markets and distributes premium craft rum in Alberta and other parts of Canada. It operates from its headquarters in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company intends to help Secret Barrel grow its business by making additional working capital available through its access to the public markets.

