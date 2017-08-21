FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- New Jersey Community Bank (OTCQB: NJCB) (the "Bank") reported a net loss of $278 thousand, or ($0.15) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared with a net loss of $580 thousand, or ($0.30) per share for the same period in the prior year. For the first six months of 2017, the Bank reported net loss of $512 thousand, or ($0.27) per common share compared with a net loss of $863 thousand, or ($0.45) per common share for the same period in the prior year. The losses for the first six months and the second quarter 2017 improved when compared to the prior year largely due to a substantial decline in operating expenses.

The losses for the second quarter 2017 were further impacted in part due to increased cost of deposits as a result of increases in both average volume and interest rates when compared to the same period in the prior year. Total interest income for the quarter increased primarily as a result of an increase in average loans outstanding despite a decline in interest yield year over year. Net interest margin for the quarter decreased 39 basis points year over year primarily due to the reasons noted above.

Balance Sheet Summary

At June 30, 2017, total assets were $103.6 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from December 31, 2016 primarily as a result of a slight decrease in deposits. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.1 million while due from banks-time deposits decreased $2.2 million. Loans totaled $80.5 million at June 30, 2017, an increase of $3.7 million from the year-end 2016. The growth in loans was funded utilizing the available liquidity in cash and cash equivalents.

Total deposits decreased $1.0 million compared to the levels at year end 2016. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $687 thousand; Savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased $3.5 million; these were substantially offset by a $3.2 million increase in total time deposits. Time deposits increased as a result of deposit promotion on longer term time deposits.

Shareholders' equity totaled $9.6 million at June 30, 2017, decreasing primarily due to net losses reported during the first six months of 2017 when compared to year-end 2016. The Bank's capital ratios continue to remain strong, with a leverage ratio of 9.20%; common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio of 11.62%; and a total risk based capital ratio of 12.87%. These ratios exceed those needed to be deemed a well-capitalized financial institution.

Results of Operations

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, net interest income totaled $729 thousand, decreasing $23 thousand over the same period in the prior year. At June 30, 2017, the net interest margin was 2.95%, decreasing 39 basis points compared to the same period a year ago. The yield on average earning assets decreased 16 basis points to 3.86% while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 23 basis points to 1.06%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to competitive market conditions.

The Bank did not record any provision for loan losses during the second quarter 2017 and 2016. The allowance for loan losses at period-end was $1.5 million, or 1.87% of total loans. Management continue to monitor the asset quality and will take actions necessary to affect the provision for loan losses; however, the current level of the allowance for loan loss is considered to be more than adequate.

Non-interest income decreased $47 thousand to $69 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared with $116 thousand for the same quarter in the prior year. The majority of such decrease is directly related to the gain on sale of other real estate owned recorded in the prior year.

Non-interest expense totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, decreasing $372 thousands from a year-ago quarter. Of the total decrease in non-interest expense, salaries and employee benefits decreased $67 thousand as a result of a reduction in head count while management is attempting to fill certain open positions. Occupancy and equipment expense declined $45 thousand as a direct result of the closure of one of the branch facilities. Professional and other fees decline $215 thousand while the FDIC insurance assessment declined $37 thousand as a result of lifting of the Consent Orders. The decline in professional and other fees was directly related to the Bank complying with certain regulatory orders during the same period in the prior year. All other components of total non-interest expenses showed moderate variances.

About the Bank

New Jersey Community Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey. The Bank opened for business in July 2008 and operates two full-service banking offices in the central New Jersey counties of Monmouth. The Bank provides traditional commercial and retail banking services to small businesses and consumers. For additional information about New Jersey Community Bank, please visit www.njcbk.com or call 732-431-2265.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Bank, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, change in economic climate, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Bank's business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, resolution of tax reviews, and those risk factors detailed in the Bank's periodic reports. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of or for the Quarters Ended ------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands, except per share and percentage data) 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 6/30/2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Summary of Operations: Interest income $ 953 $ 928 $ 939 $ 935 $ 932 Interest expense 224 204 187 186 170 ---------- ---------- ----------- ---------- ---------- Net interest income 729 724 752 749 762 Non-interest income 69 55 59 60 107 Non-interest expense 1,076 1,013 1,170 1,207 1,449 ---------- ---------- ----------- ---------- ---------- Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (278) (234) (359) (398) (580) Income tax expense (benefit) - - 2 - - ---------- ---------- ----------- ---------- ---------- Net loss $ (278) $ (234) $ (361) $ (398) $ (580) ========== ========== =========== ========== ========== Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.15) $ (0.12) $ (0.19) $ (0.21) $ (0.30) Diluted (0.15) (0.12) (0.19) (0.21) (0.30) Book value per share 5.05 5.18 5.30 5.54 5.75 Average shares outstanding 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,908 Average diluted shares outstanding 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,908 Selected Financial Ratios: Return on average assets -1.07% -0.91% -1.44% -1.53% -2.25% Return on average common equity -11.25% -9.34% -13.85% -14.78% -20.49% Average equity to average assets 9.51% 9.75% 10.40% 10.37% 10.99% Risk-based capital: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.87% 13.94% 14.08% 14.96% 15.23% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.62% 12.68% 12.83% 13.70% 13.98% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.62% 12.68% 12.83% 13.70% 13.98% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.20% 9.67% 10.16% 10.15% 10.67% Financial Condition: Total assets $ 103,554 $ 106,718 $ 105,163 $ 101,890 $ 103,279 Loans, net of unearned income 80,512 75,665 76,796 71,514 71,343 Deposits 93,516 96,355 94,538 90,900 91,795 Shareholder's equity 9,638 9,885 10,115 10,571 10,967 New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (dollars in thousands, except share data) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- Assets (unaudited) Cash and due from banks - non-interest bearing $ 972 $ 1,531 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,869 5,415 -------------- -------------- Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,841 6,946 Due from banks - time deposits 1,934 4,175 Investment Securities: Available-for-sale 6,356 6,152 Held-to-maturity 5,991 6,255 -------------- -------------- Total Investment Securities 12,347 12,407 Loans Receivable, net of unearned fees 80,512 76,796 Less: Allowance for loan losses (1,503) (1,608) -------------- -------------- Net Loans 79,009 75,188 Premises and equipment, net 1,895 1,941 Accrued interest receivable 271 260 Bank-owned life insurance 3,912 3,868 Other assets 345 378 -------------- -------------- Total Assets $ 103,554 $ 105,163 ============== ============== Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 12,230 $ 12,917 Savings, NOW and money market 25,071 28,570 Time deposits $250M and over 6,765 7,731 Time deposits, less than $250M 49,450 45,320 -------------- -------------- Total Deposits 93,516 94,538 Accrued interest payable 11 10 Other liabilities 389 500 -------------- -------------- Total Liabilities 93,916 95,048 -------------- -------------- Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $2 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,908,445 shares, respectively 3,817 3,817 Surplus 13,872 13,866 Accumulated Deficit (8,017) (7,505) Accumulated other comprehensive income loss (34) (63) -------------- -------------- Total Shareholders' Equity 9,638 10,115 -------------- -------------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 103,554 $ 105,163 ============== ==============

New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, ------------------- ------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------- --------- --------- --------- Interest Income Loans receivable, including fees $ 861 $ 831 $ 1,702 $ 1,732 Investment securities 67 62 135 136 Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 19 12 30 25 Due from banks - interest bearing 6 16 15 29 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total Interest Income 953 921 1,882 1,922 --------- --------- --------- --------- Interest Expense Deposits 224 169 428 337 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net Interest Income 729 752 1,454 1,585 --------- --------- --------- --------- Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 21 23 42 46 Loan fee income 14 3 16 4 Income from bank owned life insurance 22 24 44 47 Gain on sale of other real estate owned - 53 - 53 All other income 12 13 22 23 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total Non-Interest Income 69 116 124 173 --------- --------- --------- --------- Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 503 570 1,038 1,176 Occupancy and equipment 154 199 312 387 Data processing services 64 62 125 122 Professional and other fees 246 461 400 623 Advertising and promotion 4 6 8 9 Federal insurance assessment 17 54 32 110 Other operating expenses 88 96 175 194 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total Non-Interest Expenses 1,076 1,448 2,090 2,621 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net Loss $ (278) $ (580) $ (512) $ (863) ========= ========= ========= ========= Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.30) $ (0.27) $ (0.45) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,908 New Jersey Community Bank and Subsidiary Analysis of Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the Three Months Ended ------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 --------------------------- --------------------------- Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate --------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Interest Earning Assets: Loans $ 77,395 $ 861 4.46% $ 69,482 $ 831 5.18% Investment securities 12,428 67 2.16% 13,488 62 2.18% Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 7,607 19 1.02% 10,878 12 0.48% Due from banks - time deposits 1,693 6 1.42% 5,693 16 0.96% --------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total interest- earning assets 99,123 953 3.86% 99,541 921 4.02% Allowance for loan loss (1,542) (1,569) Cash and due from banks - non-interest bearing 1,165 1,534 All other assets 6,304 6,544 --------- --------- Total assets $105,050 $106,050 ========= ========= Interest Bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings, NOW and money market $ 26,331 27 0.41% $ 35,989 28 0.31% Time deposits 58,311 197 1.35% 45,205 141 1.25% --------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total interest- bearing deposits 84,642 224 1.06% 81,194 169 0.83% Demand 10,214 12,842 Other liabilities 403 293 --------- --------- Total liabilities 95,259 94,329 Stockholders' equity 9,791 11,721 --------- --------- Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $105,050 $106,050 ========= -------- ========= -------- Net interest income $ 729 $ 752 ======== ======== Average interest rate spread 2.80% 3.19% ======== ======== Net interest margin 2.95% 3.34% ======== ========

Contacts at New Jersey Community Bank:



William H. Placke

Chairman, President and CEO

bplacke@njcbk.com



Naqi A. Naqvi

Executive Vice President & CFO

nnaqvi@njcbk.com



