Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources (TSXV: MEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual general and special meeting held on August 14, 2017 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders voted to approve the Company's stock option plan, which is done annually, approved the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and also re-elected Alexander Stares, Wayne Reid, Michael Stares, Nick Tsimidis, Patrick Mohan, Malvin Spooner, and Lorne Woods as directors to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual shareholder's meeting or until a successor is elected.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has a JV with Benton Resources on Metals Creeks Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

