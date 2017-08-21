sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,556 Euro		-0,039
-1,08 %
WKN: A1JYNN ISIN: GB00B4VLR192 Ticker-Symbol: E65A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENSCO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,532
3,573
21.08.
3,529
3,558
21.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENSCO PLC
ENSCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENSCO PLC3,556-1,08 %