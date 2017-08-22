VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Troy Energy Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Troy") (NEX: TEG.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Verley as a Director of the Corporation and Paul Bolger as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Verley is a graduate of the University of British Columbia where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. He is a Professional Geoscientist and has been a self-employed geologist since 1982. He is a registered with the British Columbia Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists. Mr. Verley's professional practice ranges from project generation, project management through NI 43-101 compliance work. He has expertise gained through work in a variety of geological environments with a wide spectrum of commodities, including base, precious and special metals, iron, diamonds and industrial minerals. Currently he is a director of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., chairing its Compensation Committee and serving on its Corporate Governance Committee.

Paul Bolger, LL.B, M.B.A., is a partner with Tingle Merrett LLP, a Calgary-based corporate and securities law boutique firm, with a practice focused on corporate securities, corporate finance and commercial transactions involving emerging, growth and mid-capitalization companies. Mr. Bolger has extensive experience acting for public and private companies in a range of matters including equity and debt financings, public and private corporate acquisitions and business combinations, continuous disclosure obligations, share and asset acquisitions and dispositions, corporate restructurings, amalgamations, reorganizations and other business transactions.

The Corporation also announces that it has granted a total of 800,000 stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share to Officers and Directors. The options expire in 5 years and are subject to regulatory approval. Such options (and the common shares issuable upon exercise) will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

