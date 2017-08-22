Clarivate Analytics exclusive provider of Web of Science citation data to Australian Research Council for ERA 2018

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to enable the research ecosystem to accelerate discovery, will provide citation data to the Australian Research Council (ARC), a Commonwealth entity within the Australian Government that provides advice on research matters, administers the National Competitive Grants Program and administers Excellence in Research for Australia (ERA).

Web of Science will be the exclusive source of citation data for the ARC to use when assessing the quality of research at Australian higher education institutions in the 2018 round of ERA. This exercise includes evaluations informed by a range of indicators including citation metrics and peer review, with a focus on those relating most clearly to the quality of research outputs.

Through ERA, the ARC identifies excellence in research by comparing Australia's university research outputs against international benchmarks, creating incentives to improve the quality of research and identifying emerging research areas and opportunities for further development. Using Web of Science data, the ARC exercise will be supported with high quality and accurate data as well as coverage of key relevant journals to identify and promote Australian research excellence.

As the country's national research evaluation framework, ERA identifies and promotes excellence across the full spectrum of research activity in Australia's 42 higher education institutions. The ARC has responsibility for ERA, which provides the government, universities, industry and prospective students with valuable information about academic research performance in Australia, nationally and internationally, for all discipline areas.

"The ARC looks forward to working with Clarivate Analytics to undertake the 2018 round of ERA, an important research evaluation exercise for Australia," said Chief Executive Officer of the ARC, Professor Sue Thomas.

Commenting on the selection of Clarivate by the ARC as the exclusive citation provider for ERA 2018, Jay Nadler, CEO of Clarivate Analytics said, "This announcement continues the exciting momentum that's building across our Scientific and Academic Research business, and it is tremendously rewarding to see support from the Australian research community with this opportunity to work with the ARC to highlight the excellent quality and breadth of research generated from Australia."

ERA promotes high-quality research to benefit Australian society and drive the country's innovation and economic growth. For more information about ERA and ERA 2018, visit: http://www.arc.gov.au/excellence-research-australia.



About the ARC

The Australian Research Council (ARC) is a Commonwealth entity within the Australian Government. The ARC's purpose is to grow knowledge and innovation for the benefit of the Australian community through funding the highest quality research, assessing the quality, engagement and impact of research and providing advice on research matters. Through Excellence in Research for Australia(ERA) the ARC is tasked with identifying excellence in research, by comparing Australia's university research effort against international benchmarks, creating incentives to improve the quality of research and identifying emerging research areas and opportunities for further development. Visit: http://www.arc.gov.au

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate' Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science', Cortellis', Derwent', CompuMark', MarkMonitor® and Techstreet'. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact

Heidi Siegel

Clarivate Analytics

Director, External Relations

+1 215 823 5646 (o)

+1 215 356 4504 (m)

heidi.siegel@clarivate.com

Pamela Lim

Clarivate Analytics

Regional Communications Manager, Asia Pacific

+65 6870 3212 (o)

pamela.lim@clarivate.com