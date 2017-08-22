

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight trading days, advancing almost 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,285-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a touch of weakness, thanks to a big drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index advanced 18.18 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,286.91 after trading between 3,270.48 and 3,287.52. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 14.16 points or 0.74 percent to end at 1,916.42.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China collected 0.18 percent, Bank of China shed 0.25 percent, Vanke lost 0.88 percent, Gemdale gained 0.09 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.69 percent, China Life skidded 1.59 percent and Ping An Insurance dipped 0.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The NASDAQ fell 3.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,213.13, while the Dow added 29.24 points or 0.1 percent to 21,703.75 and the S&P gained 2.82 points or 0.1 percent to 2,428.37.



The early weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to express concerns about President Donald Trump's inability to implement his pro-business agenda.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak Friday at the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders are likely to pay close attention for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



Crude oil futures slipped Monday as OPEC gathered in Vienna to discuss their supply quota plan with Russia. September WTI oil was down $1.14 or 2.4 percent to $47.37/bbl.



