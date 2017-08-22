

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that attributable profit for the year ended 30 June 2017 was US$5.9 billion or 110.4 cents per share, compared to an attributable loss of US$6.4 billion or 120.0 cents per share in the prior period.



The latest period result included an exceptional loss of US$842 million, while the prior year result included an exceptional loss US$7.6 billion.



The 2017 financial year exceptional loss related to the Sama rco dam failure, Escondida industrial action and Chilean withholding tax paid at a concessional rate, partially offset by the reimbursement received on cancellation of the Caroona exploration licence.



The 2016 financial year exceptional loss related to the impairment of Onshore US assets, the Samarco dam failure and global taxation matters.



Underlying attributable profit of US$6.7 billion, compared to US$1.2 billion in the prior period.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said, 'This strong momentum will be carried into the 2018 financial year, with volume growth of seven per cent and further productivity gains expected. Our relentless focus on cash flow, capital discipline and value creation should allow us to significantly increase our return on capital by the 2022 financial year.'



Profit from operations of US$11.8 billion, compared to a loss of US$6.2 billion in the prior period, driven by higher revenue due to prices and lower expenses due to impairment charges on our Onshore US assets in the 2016 financial year.



Revenue for the year grew to US$38.29 billion from US$30.91 billion last year.



The company noted that it will maintain a strong balance sheet through the commodity price cycle. In the medium term, this translates to a net debt range of US$10 to US$15 billion.



The Board has determined to pay an additional amount of 10 US cents per share, taking the final dividend to 43 US cents per share.



As part of ongoing review of portfolio, the Board and management have determined that Onshore US assets are non-core and options to exit these assets are being actively pursued.



Petroleum capital expenditure of about US$2.0 billion is planned in the 2018 financial year.



Onshore US capital expenditure is expected to be up to US$1.2 billion for the 2018 financial year.



Capital and exploration expenditure is now expected to be US$6.9 billion for the 2018 financial year, higher than previous guidance, as a result of Escondida projects spend carried over from the previous year, an increase in Onshore US drilling and development expenditure and unfavourable exchange rate movements.



The company expects capital and exploration expenditure to remain below US$8 billion per annum in the 2019 and 2020 financial years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX