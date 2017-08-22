SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Chubb (NYSE: CB) announced today that Johannes Gschossmann has been appointed as Head of Financial Lines in Singapore. He joined the company on 12 July and reports to Liam Burrell, Division Head of Property & Casualty (P&C).

Mr. Gschossmann brings with him more than 10 years of industry and global experience. Prior to joining Chubb, he was at Allianz overseeing the Financial Lines operations in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

In his new role, Mr. Gschossmann will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Financial Lines portfolio in Singapore, including all underwriting and market-facing functions. In addition, he will spearhead product development as well as underwriting initiatives to achieve sustainable growth.

On Mr. Gschossmann's appointment, Mr. Adam Clifford, Country President for Chubb in Singapore said, "The Financial Lines portfolio is dynamic as well as competitive, and staying innovative is critical to ensuring we craft market-leading, tailored solutions for our distribution partners and their clients. Johannes is an outstanding choice to drive growth in this line of business given his proven track record and breadth of expertise in underwriting and portfolio management. I am confident that with Johannes, our Financial Lines business is poised to scale to new heights of growth."

