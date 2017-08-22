

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co. plans to make a bid for Fiat Chrysler's lucrative Jeep brand, according to reports.



Great Wall's interest arose after years of speculation regarding which global company would emerge as a buyer for some or all of Fiat Chrysler's brands.



Fiat Chrysler officials reportedly said that Great Wall hadn't delivered an offer as of Monday.



according to reports, a Great Wall spokeswoman wouldn't say whether it was preparing an offer for Fiat Chrysler, but she did say the company would continue to pursue Jeep in hopes of doing a deal.



