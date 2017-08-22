

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is flat on Tuesday in choppy trade following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors turned their attention to the upcoming annual conference of global central bankers at Jackson Hole later this week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 6.57 points or 0.03 percent to 19,399.70, off a low of 19,361.95 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.7 percent, while Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are down 0.2 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging up less than 0.1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.2 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Denka Co. is rising more than 3 percent, Yahoo Japan is up more than 2 percent and Yaskawa Electric is higher by almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Maruha Nichiro, NTN Corp. and Tokyo Gas are losing more than 1 percent each.



Fujitsu's shares are adding 0.6 percent after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company is looking to sell its mobile phone business amid stiff competition.



In economic news, Japan will see July numbers for supermarket sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a lackluster session on Monday as traders continued to express concerns about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his pro-business agenda. Selling pressure remained relatively subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



While the Nasdaq edged down 3.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,213.13, the Dow inched up 29.24 points or 0.1 percent to 21,703.75 and the S&P 500 ticked up 2.82 points or 0.1 percent to 2,428.37.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil futures slipped Monday as OPEC gathered in Vienna to discuss their supply quota plan with Russia. September WTI oil fell $1.14 or about 2.4 percent to settle at $47.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



