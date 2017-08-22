

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a settlement with Simon Property Group (SPG) that prohibits Simon from using anticompetitive tactics to thwart the development of competing outlet centers in New York City.



The restrictions have impeded new outlet centers from opening, harming retailers and consumers that would have benefited from outlet locations in New York City. Simon has agreed to immediately modify contractual restrictions that have prevented retailers at its flagship Woodbury Common center from opening outlet stores in New York City locations.



The settlement will finally allow for the opening of outlet malls in Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens and Staten Island, creating competitive choice for retailers and consumers while boosting the New York economy.



The Attorney General's investigation into Simon's practices at Woodbury Common indicated that Simon had monopoly power in the market for retail space in outlet centers in the New York City area. The investigation also confirmed that many retailers at Woodbury Common wished to open additional outlets in New York City, but were largely prevented from doing so by so-called radius restrictions in their leases at Woodbury Common. These clauses typically restrict retailers (by threat of a substantial penalty) from opening a second store within 60 air miles of Woodbury, creating a vast 11,000 square mile zone in which Simon faced little effective competition from other outlet centers.



The investigation also revealed that several developers had attempted to develop outlet centers in New York City, but were thwarted in signing up the necessary retailers due to the Woodbury Common radius restrictions. There are over 200 outlet centers across the US, but one outlet center-Woodbury Common-dominates the New York City area.



The settlement announced today by Attorney General Schneiderman has two main elements, in addition to a $945,000 monetary payment to New York State: Ending exclusive agreements with retailers.Simon has agreed to revise existing leases to remove radius restrictions that would otherwise prevent outlet center development; Prohibiting future interference with outlet retail. For the next 10 years, Simon has agreed to cease using radius restrictions, or other exclusionary tactics, that might deter retailers from opening additional outlet stores.



