Dutch real estate management firm will utilise cloud based, mobile solutions to enhance competitive position

Camelbay Real Estate Management NL B.V. will utilise Yardi Voyager 7S, a browser-agnostic, fully mobile Software-as-a-Service platform, as its accounting and property management platform.

Camelbay will use Yardi Voyager to streamline its property management, leasing and accounting processes for its Dutch real estate portfolio, which is predominantly comprised of commercial office assets.

"The automation, transparency and fully integrated accounting and property management that Voyager provides will help us manage our daily financial and operational activities more efficiently and enhance our competitive position within the Dutch office market," said Alon Levy, Director of Camelbay Real Estate Management NL B.V.

"We are very pleased to welcome Camelbay as our latest client in the Netherlands," said Neal Gemassmer, Vice President of International for Yardi. "We are looking forward to helping them deliver the required efficiencies across their operations to meet their business objectives."

About Camelbay Real Estate Management NL. B.V.

Camelbay Real Estate NL B.V. is part of the Aroundtown Group and owned by Aroundtown Property Holdings. The company is a specialist real estate investment group that focuses on value-add income-generating commercial and residential properties in cities in Germany and the Netherlands. For more information, visit aroundtownholdings.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/nl.

