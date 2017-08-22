

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Tuesday, though gains are modest in most markets as investors turned their attention to the upcoming annual conference of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this week.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the mostly positive lead from Wall Street and strong earnings results from mining giant BHP Billiton. Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the annual central banks' conference later this week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 13.00 points or 0.23 percent to 5,738.90, off a high of 5,743.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.30 points or 0.25 percent to 5,794.30.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is rising almost 1 percent.



BHP Billiton reported a turnaround to a full-year profit of $5.9 billion, while its underlying profit surged from last year and still missed analysts' estimates. The company also raised its final dividend.



Gold miners are weak despite higher gold prices overnight. Newcrest Mining is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 0.4 percent each.



Northern Star Resources reported a 42 percent surge in its full-year profit and raised its final dividend. However, the gold miner's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed after crude oil prices fell overnight. Santos is up 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Oil Search reported a first-half profit that rose more than fivefold from last year and increased its interim dividend. The company's shares are gaining more than 3 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent. Westpac is adding 0.3 percent.



Murray Goulburn reported a full-year loss and said it has been approached by potential suitors for all or part of the company. The dairy co-operative's shares are rising more than 3 percent.



Amcor said its full-year profit more than doubled from last year. The packaging company's shares are rising 0.5 percent.



Seven Group Holding's shares are gaining more than 7 percent despite the company recording a 77 percent fall in its full-year profit.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to rise against the U.S. dollar. In early trades Tuesday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7939, up from US$0.7920 on Monday.



The Japanese market is flat in choppy trade following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors turned their attention to the upcoming annual conference of global central bankers at Jackson Hole later this week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 6.57 points or 0.03 percent to 19,399.70, off a low of 19,361.95 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.7 percent, while Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are down 0.2 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging up less than 0.1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.2 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Denka Co. is rising more than 3 percent, Yahoo Japan is up more than 2 percent and Yaskawa Electric is higher by almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Maruha Nichiro, NTN Corp. and Tokyo Gas are losing more than 1 percent each.



Fujitsu's shares are adding 0.6 percent after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company is looking to sell its mobile phone business amid stiff competition.



In economic news, Japan will see July numbers for supermarket sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. Bucking the trend, Shanghai is modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a lackluster session on Monday as traders continued to express concerns about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his pro-business agenda. Selling pressure remained relatively subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



While the Nasdaq edged down 3.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,213.13, the Dow inched up 29.24 points or 0.1 percent to 21,703.75 and the S&P 500 ticked up 2.82 points or 0.1 percent to 2,428.37.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil futures slipped Monday as OPEC gathered in Vienna to discuss their supply quota plan with Russia. September WTI oil fell $1.14 or about 2.4 percent to settle at $47.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



