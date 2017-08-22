ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN) ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, has won the Security Today's New Product of the Year Award 2017 in the Video Analytics category for its BrainChip Studio software suite. The award honors the outstanding products considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. The trophy will be accepted by BrainChip during the ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits, September 25th - 28th, Dallas, Texas.

BrainChip Studio aids law enforcement and intelligence agencies to search vast amounts of video footage many times faster than previously possible, enabling them to quickly identify patterns or faces. Most significantly, the software can be utilized with existing infrastructure.

The software suite simulates the spiking neural networks found in the human brain. It works with low-resolution video, even in noisy environments, and requires only a 24x24 pixel image to detect and classify faces and objects. Furthermore, BrainChip Studio can be trained on a single image in milliseconds and does not need the vast datasets, extended learning time or substantial compute power associated with other forms of video processing using artificial intelligence.

Now in its ninth year, Security Today's New Product of the Year Award is selected at the sole discretion of an independent panel of judges from the security industry.

"At a time of heightened global security, BrainChip Studio meets the urgent need for a rapidly deployable object and facial search technology to tame the massive volume of video footage already created and in the making," said Bob Beachler, BrainChip's SVP of Marketing and Business Development. "We are extremely honored to receive the Security Today New Product of The Year Award, which validates the groundbreaking nature of BrainChip's technology."

BrainChip Studio software runs under Windows or Linux. It is compatible with all major video encoding formats and is available to select law enforcement and intelligence agencies. For more information on BrainChip Studio please visit: www.brainchipinc.com/products. To schedule a demonstration of BrainChip Studio at the ASIS conference, please visit: www.brainchipinc.com/contact.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new spiking neural network technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

