HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today unveiled its next generation gaming headset HyperX Cloud Alpha. The first gaming headset to feature revolutionary dual chamber technology, Cloud Alpha delivers incredible audio quality designed to enhance the PC, console and mobile gaming experience. Cloud Alpha maintains the DNA of previous award-winning HyperX headsets and replaces the popular HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset, delivering unmatched fit and comfort for extended gaming sessions, as well as rich, textured sound for extraordinary spatial awareness.

"The new HyperX Cloud Alpha is the first gaming headset to include our dual chamber technology to deliver unrivaled sound quality," said Tyler Needles, global audio business manager, HyperX. "Designed and tested in the HyperX labs, Cloud Alpha delivers the best possible audio performance, comfort, and build quality for the ultimate competitive advantage and will be used by top eSports pros globally."

Showcasing for the first time at Gamescom 2017, Cloud Alpha features HyperX dual chamber technology to deliver an accurate game sound with incredible range and tone. With 50mm drivers, the dual chambers allow HyperX to tune and separate the bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes gaming, music and movies immersive. Cloud Alpha is designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of extended gameplay with premium HyperX signature memory foam, an expanded headband featuring softer, more pliable leatherette, and a durable, lightweight aluminum frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute microphone right on the cable with multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One™1, Xbox One S™1, Mac, Mobile2, Nintendo Switch, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5mm ports3. Offering players clearer voice quality and excellent sound for enhanced team communication, the Cloud Alpha is TeamSpeak and Discord Certified.

"We are excited to partner with HyperX for the first PUBG LAN Invitational at gamescom," saidWoonghee Cho, Director of Global Business Development, Bluehole Inc, developer of PUBG. "HyperX is a global leader with excellent gaming products and we're happy that they'll be participating at the PUBG Invitational. We are looking forward to test out their new Cloud Alpha headsets they are providing for all of the PC's in to invitational."

Gamescom is the world's largest gaming developer event, and HyperX is proud to sponsor its first major PUBG eSports Tournament. HyperX offers a complete portfolio of gear used by pro gamers across the globe for competitive gameplay and its full lineup including the new Cloud Alpha - will be used on 80 gaming platforms during the PUBG Invitational where gamers will compete for a $350,000 prize pool.

Cloud Alpha will be showcased at Gamescom from Aug. 22 24 in Cologne, Germany. HyperX will be located in the Game Industry Business Lounge, part of the Gamescom Business Area. Leading up to the official start of Gamescom, Paul Leaman, vice president, EMEA, HyperX, will be speaking on August 21 at 12pm CET on the Digital Sponsorship panel at the first SPOBIS Gaming Media Conference on the growing eSports landscape and role of endemic sponsors.

Cloud Alpha is planned to release September 25, priced at MSRP $99.99 and will be available through HyperX's network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on Cloud Alpha and availability, please visit the Cloud Alpha webpage.

1 Adapter required for Xbox One controllers with no 3.5mm port (adapter sold separately).

2 Compatible with devices with CTIA standard connectors.

3 Compatible with Virtual Reality systems with 3.5mm port.

