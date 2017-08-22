SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint today announced it is further cementing Asia-Pacific operations to meet growing demand for human-centric cybersecurity solutions by appointing George Chang as vice president of sales. Chang is based in Forcepoint's Singapore office and reports to chief revenue officer, Sean Foster.

At Forcepoint APAC, Chang leads the company's growth strategy in the region and will drive customer engagement across the entire portfolio of Forcepoint's technology, including CASB, data loss prevention, insider threat, web security, email security and next-generation firewalls.

The appointment expands on the company's commitment to deliver insightful security solutions that help customers understand the rhythm of people in the organization and flow of critical business data and intellectual property -- wherever it may reside. This people-first approach helps global enterprises and governments focus resources on activities that present the greatest risk to their business or mission.

"In the new digital and mobile world where there is no longer a perimeter, the detection and protection of data using point products is just not good enough. The market is moving to cyber solutions that adapt protection based on the context of user behavior, and we need inspirational and driven leaders to help customers and partners address this paradigm shift," said Foster. "George and his team will help lead the charge in delivering the most intelligent systems that facilitate business and foster productivity while stopping bad cyber activity."

Chang brings more than 20 years of experience in international business across the technology industry. Most recently, he served as regional vice president of APAC sales at Fortinet in Singapore. Prior to this, George held senior leadership roles in multiple technology companies including OpenNet Pte. Ltd., SYSTEX South Asia, Inter-touch Pte. Ltd., and STSN (Asia Pacific). George earned his master's degree in international business from the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia and a bachelor's degree in business computing from Queensland University of Technology, Australia.

"As the network perimeter dissolves, companies are looking to how, when and why people interact with data -- and where this information travels," said Chang. "We have the unique opportunity to partner with Asia-Pacific companies to ensure their users and critical business data are protected everywhere. These organizations can maximize their investments by putting cyber behaviors at the center of their security equation."

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is transforming cybersecurity by focusing on what matters most: understanding people's intent as they interact with critical data and intellectual property wherever it resides. Our uncompromising systems enable companies to empower employees with unobstructed access to confidential data while protecting intellectual property and simplifying compliance. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint supports more than 20,000 organizations worldwide. For more about Forcepoint, visit www.Forcepoint.com and follow us on Twitter at @ForcepointSec.

