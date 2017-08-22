Frost & Sullivan collaborates with Genesys to host event exploring opportunities in bridging the digital divide between customers and organizations to improve customer engagement in the digital age

BANGKOK, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation has ushered in an era of unprecedented change. Innovation and disruption are leading to continuous demand for business and their customer service team to be more operationally efficient and effective. Frost & Sullivan, in collaboration with Genesys, will host the "Leap Forward: Engage and Serve Your Customers on Their Own Terms" event to explore opportunities in bridging the digital divide between customers and organizations to improve customer engagement in the digital age on Thursday, 7 September 2017 at the St. Regis Bangkok.

In today's digital age, consumers are knowledgeable about the technologies they own, and are becoming more demanding. By 2020, customer engagement is projected to overtake price and products as key brand differentiators. Enterprises need to engage with customers in a more personalized, predictive and productive manner to be ahead of the competition.

According to a recent Frost & Sullivan survey, over 80% of customers in Asia-Pacific buy more from companies that make doing business with them easier while over 60% of customers are willing to pay higher for good quality services. More than 71% of customers consider timeliness essential to delivering excellent services and more than 45% of APAC customers rate personalized services among the top three aspects defining better customer experience (CX) for them, while 70% expect organizations to treat them uniquely.

"The digital revolution will not only change what we are doing, it will change us," said Manoj Menon, Senior Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Globally, customers' expectations are being influenced by emerging technologies and innovative delivery standards set by leading organizations. These trends are placing greater pressure on organizations across verticals to deliver on customer demands for timely, personalized services, anywhere, anytime, and through any device."

Digital channels and platforms are transforming the way customers gather information and interact with organizations. As 90% of customer behavior data is digital, organizations should focus on strengthening analytical capabilities in gathering insights on an integrated platform.

Join industry experts at the "Leap Forward: Engage and Serve Your Customers on Their Own Terms" event to learn how to plan for the "must have" people, process, and technology you need in order to meet the expectations placed by your customers as well as key stakeholders. The strategies offered in this session can serve as a guide to better understand the challenges of change, while offering proven effective solutions.

Highlights of the event include:

Insights on current and future customer expectations in Thailand .

. Best Practices in delivering personalized experience and desired outcome in real-time.

Case Studies of proven ways to improve your customer effort.

The importance of Journey Mapping and Journey Management.

How to migrate from legacy infrastructure to full omnichannel in a cost effective way.

How to develop engagement strategies in an omnichannel world and critical factors in the relationship between support, reduction in returns and customer retention.

How to get more out of your organizations - action steps for optimization.

For more information on the event or if you would like to participate, please contact Patsorn Ketlekha at patsorn.ketlekha@frost.com.

