sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,90 Euro		+1,168
+1,78 %
WKN: A0M8Y5 ISIN: BE0003878957 Ticker-Symbol: 4V1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VGP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VGP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VGP NV
VGP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VGP NV66,90+1,78 %