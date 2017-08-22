Regulated Information

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group', Euronext Brussels ISIN BE0003878957) today announced results for the six months ending 30 June 2017.

Profit for the period of 62.5 million (+ 19.7 million compared to 30 June 2016)

Net valuation gain on the investment portfolio reaches 59.9 million (compared to 65.1 million at the end of June 2016)

At the end of May, a third closing occurred with the VGP European Logistics joint venture (50/50 JV with Allianz Real Estate) with a transaction value in excess of 173 million

Capital distribution in cash of 20.1 million (€ 1.08 per share) paid to the shareholders on 4 August 2017

VGP, the developer, manager and owner of high quality logistics real estate in Europe, has today published its half-year 2017 results. The Group experienced strong growth in all its active markets, with profits for the period up to 62.5 million, an increase of 46.1% on the same period last year, and net valuation gain on the portfolio amounting to €59.9 million.

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP Group, said: "We are delighted with a positive set of half yearly results which demonstrate the strength of our business model. Our future project pipeline is robust, supported by a successful bond issuance program that has exceeded expectations, and we are completing current projects at record pace, driving profits higher from this period last year. We believe in rewarding the loyalty of our investors and so we are delighted to share our success with them."

The Group's portfolio has continued to make strong progress during the first half, growing both in value and physical size. The value of annualised committed leases is now 78.2 million1, demonstrating a 13.8 million increase in the first half of 2017 alone, while the signed annualised committed leases at the end of June 2017 represent a total of 1,564,320 m² of lettable area, a 22.4% increase since 31 December 2016. Of this total space 573,433 m² belong to the own portfolio (545,715 m² as at 31 December 2016) and 990,888 m² to the VGP European Logistics joint venture (732,523 m² at 31 December 2016).

At the end of May, a third successful closing occurred with the VGP European Logistics joint venture (50/50 JV with Allianz Real Estate). It is our shared intention to grow this property portfolio considerably in the coming years (> 1.5 billion in asset value). The transaction value of the third closing was in excess of 173 million. In the first half of 2017, VGP delivered a total of 9 projects representing 169,566 m² of lettable area, with an additional 21 projects under construction representing 527,876 m² of future lettable area.

Gearing level of the Group decreased to 34.9% as at 30 June 2017 (39.4% at 31 December 2016) despite raising of new debt during the first half of 2017.

The portfolio's strong performance during the first half has allowed the Group to distribute capital of 20.1 million (€ 1.08 per share) paid to the shareholders on 4 August 2017. In view of the successful and sustainable evolution of the Group's results, VGP has decided to adopt a formal dividend policy. From 2018 onwards and subject to availability of sufficient distributable reserves and shareholder approval, the Company intends to gradually increase the distribution of dividends over the next 3 years to target an annual distribution between 40% and 60% of its net profit for the year based on its consolidated IFRS financial statements

The complete half-year results report can be found on VGP's website under Investor Relations/News http://www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/.

Profile

VGP (www.vgpparks.eu) constructs and develops high-end logistic real estate and ancillary offices for its own account and for the account of its VGP European Logistics joint venture (50:50 joint venture between Allianz Real Estate and VGP), which are subsequently rented out to reputable clients on long term lease contracts. VGP has an in-house team which manages all activities of the fully integrated business model: from identification and acquisition of land, to the conceptualisation and design of the project, the supervision of the construction works, contracts with potential tenants and the facility management.

VGP is quoted on Euronext Brussels and the Main Market of the Prague Stock Exchange.

1 Including VGP European Logistics (joint venture with Allianz Real Estate). As at 30 June 2017 the annualised committed leases for VGP European Logistics stood at 51.3 million compared to 38.6 million as at 31 December 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005735/en/

Contacts:

For more information

Ludo Baynham-Herd

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

ludo.baynham-herd@fhflondon.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 8618 2897

or

Henry Adams

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

henry.adams@fhflondon.co.uk

+44 (0)208 618 2975